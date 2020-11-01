“FOTTITI FASCISTA” – 57 PERSONE SONO STATE ARRESTATE A NEW YORK DURANTE LE MANIFESTAZIONI IN ATTESA DEL RISULTATO ELETTORALE: TRA DI LORO ANCHE UNA 24ENNE ANTI-TRUMP, RIPRESA MENTRE INSULTAVA UN POLIZIOTTO PRIMA DI SPUTARGLI IN FACCIA – SOLO ALLORA L’AGENTE HA REAGITO, L’HA ATTERRATA E LE HA MESSO LE MANETTE AI POLSI… VIDEO

DAGONEWS

devina singh 7

Una manifestante anti-Trump è stata arrestata a New Yorkd opo aver sputato in faccia a un poliziotto durante una manifestazione in attesa dell’esito del voto.

Devina Singh, 24 anni, è tra le 57 persone arrestate a New York mercoledì notte dopo essere stata filmata nel quartiere del West Village di Manhattan mentre urlava a un agente “Fuck you fascist” prima di sputargli in faccia.

Il filmato, diventato virale su Twitter, è stato immediatamente condannato dal NYPD e dai sindacati di polizia, che hanno fatto sapere che azioni come questa non saranno tollerate: «Coloro che commettono questi atti verranno arrestati» ha twittato il NYPD.

devina singh 1

Il sindacato degli investigatori del NYPD, la Detectives Endowment Association, ha aggiunto: «Questo comportamento spregevole non sarà tollerato! Questo dopo aver appiccato incendi e aver distrutto proprietà. Sappiamo che i newyorkesi rispettosi della legge non vogliono che i loro poliziotti vengano trattati in questo modo».

Dopo aver sputato al poliziotto, Singh è stata messa a terra e arrestata. Singh, che secondo la polizia è di Schwenksville, in Pennsylvania, è stata accusata di oltraggio a pubblico ufficiale e molestie.

