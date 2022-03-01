POKER, DROGA & ROCK'N ROLL - DOPO QUASI TRENT'ANNI CHIUDE "THE VIPER ROOM", IL CLUB RILEVATO NEL 1993 DA JOHNNY DEPP E SAL JENCO E DIVENTATO PRESTO META DELLA HOLLYWOOD CHE CONTA - SEDE DI SPETTACOLI E FESTE PRIVATE, FU TEATRO ANCHE DI NUMEROSI SCANDALI, QUI RIVER PHOENIX RIMASE UCCISO DOPO UN'OVERDOSE DAVANTI AL FRATELLO MINORE JOAQUIN - OSPITO' A LUNGO UN CIRCUITO CLANDESTINO DI GIOCO D'AZZARDO RISERVATO AI FACOLTOSI CLIENTI...

Dagotraduzione dal Daily Mail

the viper room 1995 2

Dopo quasi tre decenni di spettacoli e feste hollywoodiani, sta per chiudere The Viper Room, iconico club di Los Angeles aperto nel 1993 da Johnny Depp e da Sal Jenco. Al suo posto sorgerà in grattacielo che ospiterà abitazioni, ristoranti, un hotel di lusso, un locale e uno studio di registrazione.

Situato nel cuore di Hollywood, all’8852 W. Sunset Boulevard, secondo la leggenda il club ha preso il nome di «un gruppo di musicisti fumatori d’erba» che definivano Vipers e ha ospitato una serie di artisti di alto livello nel corso degli anni, tra cui Tom Petty, The Stokes, Johnny Cash e le Pussycat Dolls. Altrettante star sono state intercettate tra il pubblico, come Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron e Pamela Anderson.

Anche se è stato uno dei club più ricercati del suo tempo, è stato coinvolto in numerosi scandali e problemi legali, tra cui la morte dell’attore River Phoenix, andato in overdose mentre era nella proprietà davanti al fratello minore Joaquim.

the viper room 2012

Il club è stato anche sede di un circuito di poker clandestino e ospitava partite per artisti come Leonardo DiCaprio, Ben Affleck e Tobey Maguire.

