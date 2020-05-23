LA SARDEGNA PUNTA A DIVENTARE LA PRIMA REGIONE COVID-FREE D'ITALIA: ''CHI VERRÀ IN VACANZA DOVRÀ AVERE UN PASSAPORTO SANITARIO. PRIMA DI ARRIVARE DOVRÀ FARE IL TEST. COSA CHE PUÒ SEMBRARE UN AGGRAVIO MA PERMETTERÀ, UNA VOLTA ARRIVATO, DI FARE VACANZE IN SERENITÀ SAPENDO DI TROVARSI IN UN TERRITORIO DOVE IL RISCHIO È QUASI ZERO'' - LE SPIAGGE RIAPRONO, PER ORA RESTA L'OBBLIGO DI QUARANTENA PER CHI ARRIVA DA FUORI. IERI 1 CONTAGIO, ZERO MORTI