FLASH! – ALTRO CHE “GIUSEPPI”: JOE BIDEN TWITTA PRIMA DELLA CENA AL QUIRINALE E DICE DI ESSERE ONORATO DI UNIRSI AI “THE MATTARELLAS AND DRAGHIS”, E I SOCIAL IMPAZZISCONO: “È LA NUOVA SERIE TV HBO”, “FONDARE SUBITO UNA BAND DA CHIAMARE THE MATTARELLAS”

UNA GIORNATA DA FIRST LADY – LE MOGLI (E I DUE MARITI) DEI LEADER IMPEGNATI AL G20 HANNO VISITATO IL COLOSSEO. POI TUTTE/I A VILLA PHAMPILJ PER UN PRANZO AL CASINO DEL BEL RESPIRO, E INFINE UN TOUR ALLA CAPPELLA SISTINA – CECCARELLI: “L'ESORDIO DI SERENA CAPPELLO PUÒ INTERPRETARSI COME L'OVVIA CONCESSIONE, IL RAGIONEVOLE RICONOSCIMENTO E LA NECESSITATA SOTTOMISSIONE A QUELL'ENTITÀ DEL TUTTO ALIENA AI CANONI TECNOCRATICI CHE È LA DEMOCRAZIA DEL PUBBLICO. PERCHÉ LA VITA, DOPO TUTTO, È PIÙ ASTUTA DEL POTERE…”