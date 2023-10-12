DAGOREPORT! LA MOSSA DI ANTONIO TAJANI PER PUNTELLARE LA SUA REGGENZA IN FORZA ITALIA E’ RIPORTARE ALL’OVILE AZZURRO LETIZIA MORATTI DOPO LA SBANDATA DI “MESTIZIA” PER RENZI E CALENDA – CON LEI TAJANI RISPOLVERA L’ANIMA LIBERALE DEL PARTITO MA SOPRATTUTTO PUNTA A BLINDARE IL VERTICE DI FI CON UN TICKET (LUI SEGRETARIO E LADY MORATTI ALLA PRESIDENZA) A CUI NESSUNO PUO’ DIRE DI NO. MEN CHE MENO “KISS ME LICIA” RONZULLI…