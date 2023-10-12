FOTO-FLASH! – NINNA NANNA, NINNA OH, QUESTO LOTITO A CHI LO DO? FATE PIANO! IL SENATORE-PRESIDENTE DELLA LAZIO SI È ABBIOCCATO DURANTE UNA RIUNIONE IN COMMISSIONE A PALAZZO MADAMA – È SOLO L’ULTIMO DI UNA LUNGA SERIE DI PISOLINI SCHIACCIATI DA LOTITO IN PUBBLICO: L’ULTIMO AL SENATO (CHE SEMBRA AVERE UN EFFETTO SOPORIFERO SU DI LUI) DURANTE UNA RIUNIONE DI FORZA ITALIA – QUANDO SI ASSOPÌ ALL'ASSEMBLEA DELLA LEGA CALCIO...

-

Condividi questo articolo


TUTTI I SONNELLINI DI LOTITO:

CLAUDIO LOTITO DORME IN SENATO CLAUDIO LOTITO DORME IN SENATO

 

https://www.dagospia.com/rubrica-29/cronache/flash-fragorosa-pennichella-lotito-all-39-assemblea-lega-216901.htm

 

https://www.dagospia.com/rubrica-30/sport/quot-lotirchio-fatte-39-altra-pennica-quot-conference-343062.htm

 

https://www.dagospia.com/rubrica-3/politica/lotito-senatore-si-rsquo-addormito-presidentissimo-lazio-355307.htm 

CLAUDIO LOTITO DORME DURANTE LAZIO ATALANTA CLAUDIO LOTITO DORME DURANTE LAZIO ATALANTA CLAUDIO LOTITO DORME IN TRIBUNA DURANTE LAZIO CLUJ CLAUDIO LOTITO DORME IN TRIBUNA DURANTE LAZIO CLUJ LOTITO DORME DURANTE LA RIUNIONE DEL GRUPPO DI FORZA ITALIA AL SENATO LOTITO DORME DURANTE LA RIUNIONE DEL GRUPPO DI FORZA ITALIA AL SENATO

 

Condividi questo articolo

ultimi Dagoreport

DAGOREPORT - COSA PENSA DEL CONFLITTO ISRAELO-PALESTINESE, E DEGLI ATTENTATI DI HAMAS, IL MELONIANO E MUSULMANO PIETRANGELO BUTTAFUOCO? - A CHI GLI CHIEDE UN’INTERVISTA AL RIGUARDO: GLISSA. EPPURE, C’ERA UNA VOLTA CHE NON AVEVA PROBLEMI A TEORIZZARE: “IL FUTURO DELL’EUROPA SARÀ QUELLO DI UN ISLAM ADDOLCITO NEL MEDITERRANEO” - GIORGIA MELONI, CHE SI E’ SCHIERATA A FIANCO DI ISRAELE, VUOLE SISTEMARLO IL PROSSIMO ANNO ALLA GUIDA DELLA BIENNALE DI VENEZIA. LUI, RIBATTEZZATOSI “GIAFAR AL SIQILLI”, MONITAVA: “E’ UN ERRORE SCAGLIARSI CONTRO LE MOSCHEE. DIO PATRIA FAMIGLIA È MOLTO PIÙ FACILE TROVARLO NELLA COMUNITÀ ISLAMICA"

IL MEDIO ORIENTE BRUCIA E L'OCCIDENTE TREMA: BIDEN APRE UN NEGOZIATO CON ISRAELE, SAUDITI E QATAR PER PROVARE A RISOLVERE RAPIDAMENTE LA TRAGEDIA DI GAZA, PRIMA CHE CROLLI TUTTO – IL PRINCIPALE ERRORE DEGLI USA È STATO DIPLOMATICO: PROVARE AD ESTENDERE GLI ACCORDI DI ABRAMO AI SAUDITI, SENZA COINVOLGERE I PALESTINESI, CHE SI SONO SENTITI TRADITI. E HAMAS HA TROVATO LE BRACCIA APERTE DEGLI AYATOLLAH IRANIANI E IL SUPPORTO INTELLIGENCE DI MOSCA: SENZA IL LORO AIUTO, I TERRORISTI NON AVREBBERO MAI POTUTO “BUCARE” LA BARRIERA IPERTECNOLOGICA DI ISRAELE - IL RUOLO DEL QATAR: FINANZIA I MILIZIANI DI HAMAS E MANTIENE I PALESTINESI DI GAZA - GLI STATI UNITI, PER EVITARE UN’ECATOMBE UMANITARIA, STANNO INVIANDO AIUTI A GAZA ATTRAVERSO L'EGITTO DI AL SISI

IL TITO NELLA PIAGA - MA “IL FOGLIO”, CHE HA PROMOSSO UNA FIACCOLATA IN DIFESA DI ISRAELE SOTTO L’ARCO DI TITO, SA DI AVER SCELTO IL MONUMENTO PIÙ SBAGLIATO? LO SANNO QUELLI DEL “FOGLIO” CHE L'ARCO FU ERETTO IN MEMORIA DELLA VITTORIA ROMANA SUGLI EBREI COMBATTUTA DA TITO IN TERRA PALESTINESE? L’HANNO VISTA I ‘’FOGLIANTI’’ LA SCENA PIÙ EMBLEMATICA DELL’INTERO MONUMENTO: I SOLDATI ROMANI CHE, USCENDO DAL TEMPIO DI GERUSALEMME, TRASPORTANO I TROFEI CONQUISTATI (TRA I QUALI IL FAMOSO CANDELABRO A SETTE BRACCIA E LE TROMBE D'ARGENTO)? - IL GIORNO DELL’ARRIVO DI TITO A GERUSALEMME È TUTTORA RICORDATO NELLA TRADIZIONE EBRAICA CON IL GIORNO DI LUTTO E DIGIUNO DENOMINATO TISHA BEAV…