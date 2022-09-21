VIDEOFLASH! – DOPO L'ANNUNCIO DI PUTIN SULLA MOBILITAZIONE PARZIALE (E LA MINACCIA NUCLEARE) ANCHE I RUSSI HANNO FIUTATO LA FOLLIA DI "MAD-VLAD". E CHI NON È SCAPPATO ALL'ESTERO PER EVITARE LA TRINCEA SCENDE IN STRADA A PROTESTARE – FINORA LA POLIZIA HA ARRESTATO OLTRE 600 MANIFESTANTI – IL ROVESCIAMENTO DEL REGIME È L'ULTIMA CHANCE PER EVITARE LA GUERRA TOTALE?

politica

TRUMP ALLO SPIEDO: FRODE! - AL TERMINE DI UN'INCHIESTA DURATA TRE ANNI LA PROCURA DI NEW YORK FA CAUSA A DONALD, I SUOI TRE FIGLI ADULTI E LA TRUMP ORGANIZATION, ACCUSATI DI AVER INGANNATO INVESTITORI ED AUTORITÀ FISCALI GONFIANDO I VALORI DELLE PROPRIETÀ PER OTTENERE SGRAVI FISCALI E PRESTITI A TASSO AGEVOLATO. LA PROCURA CHIEDE UNA MULTA DI 250 MILIONI DI DOLLARI E CHE IL TRIBUNALE VIETI ALL'EX PRESIDENTE E AI FIGLI - DONALD JR, IVANKA E ERIC - DI SVOLGERE INCARICHI DIRETTIVI IN SOCIETÀ REGISTRATE NELLO STATO DI NEW YORK

E' SCATTATO L'ALLARME ROSSO PER CIA E MI5: COSA FACCIAMO SE PUTIN, COME EXTREMA RATIO ALLA SUA SCONFITTA, DECIDESSE DI USARE ARMI NUCLEARI? SCARTATA L’IPOTESI 007 DI UN COMMANDO SPECIALE ALL’ASSALTO DEL CREMLINO, GLI STATI UNITI POTREBBERO CERCARE DI DISTRUGGERE LA FLOTTA DEL MAR NERO O DISTRUGGERE LE BASI RUSSE IN CRIMEA - MOLLATO DA CINA, INDIA E PAESI ALLEATI, IN CRISI MILITARE ED ECONOMICA, È ALTISSIMO IL TIMORE CHE PUTIN SBROCCHI E SI TRASFORMI IN STRANAMORE A CAVALLO DI UN MISSILE ATOMICO - SA BENISSIMO CHE CEDERE ALLE TRATTATIVE, SAREBBE LA SUA SCONFITTA. E’ ALTRESÌ CONSAPEVOLE CHE GLI USA SONO IN GRADO DI FAR VINCERE ZELENSKY QUANDO VOGLIONO - JOE BIDEN AL BIVIO: FACCIAMO VINCERE ZELENSKY O MEGLIO LIMITARE L’AIUTO MILITARE E COSTRINGERE IL SEMPRE PIÙ GASATO LEADER UCRAINO AL TAVOLO DELLE TRATTATIVE? 

SCENARI DA UN FUTURO PROSSIMO VENTURO - SE I NUMERI NON DOVESSERO GARANTIRE UNA MAGGIORANZA SOLIDA AL CENTRODESTRA, CAUSA LA DEFLAGRAZIONE DI LEGA E FORZA ITALIA, POTREBBE PRENDERE FORMA L’IPOTESI DI UN RASSEMBLEMENT POST-VOTO, UNA CHIAMATA ALLE ARMI CON DENTRO TUTTI I PARTITI ALTERNATIVI A SALVINI E MELONI, PER RIPORTARE AL GOVERNO MARIO DRAGHI (UNICO SCUDO PER L’ITALIA AGLI OCCHI DEGLI STATI UNITI ED EUROPOTERI) - LA PRIMA APERTURA E’ DI FRATOIANNI A CALENDA - IL NO DEL CAMALE-CONTE ALLE LARGHE INTESE (MA IN UN ATTIMO PUO’ CAMBIARE IDEA) - AL QUIRINALE SONO CONVINTI CHE IL CENTRODESTRA ANDRÀ IN CRISI GIÀ AI PRIMI DUE PASSAGGI UFFICIALI: L’ELEZIONE DEI PRESIDENTI DI CAMERA E SENATO (SALVINI LI VUOLE TUTTE E DUE). NE VEDREMO DELLE BELLE (COMPRESO UN BEL BOTTO GIUDIZIARIO UNA VOLTA CHIUSE LE URNE? AH, SAPERLO...)