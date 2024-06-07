Carlos Alcaraz: the youngest men’s player to reach a Grand Slam final on all three surfaces ???#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/OaztGD5QCy— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 7, 2024
++ ROLAND GARROS: SINNER KO CON ALCARAZ, IN FINALE LO SPAGNOLO +
(ANSA) - Jannik Sinner cede in semifinale al Roland Garros con Carlos Alcaraz. Lo spagnolo si è imposto per 2-6 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-3 dopo quasi quattro ore di gioco e va in finale dove affronterà il vincente tra il norvegese Casper Ruud ed il tedesco Alexander Zverev.