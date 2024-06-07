DAGOREPORT – PER VINCERE IL PREMIO STREGA 2024 CI VUOLE “L’ETÀ FRAGILE” DI UNA DONNA EINAUDIANA, DONATELLA DI PIETRANTONIO: STORIA DI UNA FAMIGLIA ABRUZZESE SOSPESA NEL SEGRETO DEL TRAUMA, IDEALE PER LE PROF DI LICEO CHE VOGLIONO SENTIRSI AL DI SOPRA DELLA MEDIA BECERA DEL PAESE - FA ABBASTANZA INTELLÒ PER ESSERE CITATO IN QUALCHE SERATA IN TERRAZZA, CON COMMENTI TIPO “STRAZIANTE” E “BELLISSIMO”, IL LIBRO DI CHIARA VALERIO, LA SCHLEIN DELLA LETTERATURA SENZA LETTERE, EREDE DEI VESTITI DELLA QUEER MURGIA CHE SEMBRA NATA PER FARE DEL NIENTE UNA SUPERCAZZOLA…