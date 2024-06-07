SINNER PERDE LA BATTAGLIA DI PARIGI – DOPO QUATTRO ORE DI GRANDE TENNIS, ALCARAZ HA BATTUTO IL TENNISTA ITALIANO AL QUINTO SET E HA CONQUISTATO LA FINALE DEL ROLAND GARROS – JANNIK, AVANTI DI DUE SET A UNO, HA POI CEDUTO 6-4 6-3 ALL'AMICO-RIVALE – SINNER LASCIA IL TORNEO MA SI CONSOLA CON LA CONQUISTA DELLA VETTA DELLA CLASSIFICA MONDIALE – LO SPAGNOLO IN FINALE ASPETTA ZVEREV O RUUD  – VIDEO

-

Condividi questo articolo


 

 

++ ROLAND GARROS: SINNER KO CON ALCARAZ, IN FINALE LO SPAGNOLO +

JANNIK SINNER - ROLAND GARROS JANNIK SINNER - ROLAND GARROS

(ANSA) -  Jannik Sinner cede in semifinale al Roland Garros con Carlos Alcaraz. Lo spagnolo si è imposto per 2-6 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-3 dopo quasi quattro ore di gioco e va in finale dove affronterà il vincente tra il norvegese Casper Ruud ed il tedesco Alexander Zverev. 

 

JANNIK SINNER - ROLAND GARROS JANNIK SINNER - ROLAND GARROS

 

Condividi questo articolo

ultimi Dagoreport

DAGOREPORT – PER VINCERE IL PREMIO STREGA 2024 CI VUOLE “L’ETÀ FRAGILE” DI UNA DONNA EINAUDIANA, DONATELLA DI PIETRANTONIO: STORIA DI UNA FAMIGLIA ABRUZZESE SOSPESA NEL SEGRETO DEL TRAUMA, IDEALE PER LE PROF DI LICEO CHE VOGLIONO SENTIRSI AL DI SOPRA DELLA MEDIA BECERA DEL PAESE - FA ABBASTANZA INTELLÒ PER ESSERE CITATO IN QUALCHE SERATA IN TERRAZZA, CON COMMENTI TIPO “STRAZIANTE” E “BELLISSIMO”, IL LIBRO DI CHIARA VALERIO, LA SCHLEIN DELLA LETTERATURA SENZA LETTERE, EREDE DEI VESTITI DELLA QUEER MURGIA CHE SEMBRA NATA PER FARE DEL NIENTE UNA SUPERCAZZOLA…

DAGOREPORT - SE “IL MESSAGGERO” PIANGE, “IL GIORNALE” NON RIDE. L’EDITORE IN CAPO, ANTONIO ANGELUCCI, DEPUTATO DELLA LEGA MA SOTTO SOTTO “CUOR DI MELONI”, PRETENDE DI SCEGLIERE PERSONALMENTE GLI EDITORIALISTI DEI SUOI GIORNALI, CASSANDO LE FIRME SGRADITE: IN PRIMA FILA, AUGUSTO MINZOLINI – IN COMPENSO ANGELUCCI È STATO TRAFITTO DA UNA BRUCIANTE “COTTA” PER IL NUOVO DIRETTORE DEL “TEMPO”, IL SINUSOIDALE TOMMASO CERNO - DOPO LA FATIDICA DATA DEL 9 GIUGNO SONO IN MOLTI, TRA GLI “ADDETTI AI LIVORI”, A PRONOSTICARE UN RIMESCOLAMENTO DI POLTRONE APICALI NELL’IMPERO EDITORIALE DI ANGELUCCI

DAGOREPORT – AI CAMERATI D'ITALIA GIAMPAOLO ROSSI HA FATTO PRESENTE CHE E' DISPONIBILE A DISCUTERE IL FUTURO ORGANIGRAMMA DI MAMMA RAI MA PRETENDE PER SE' L'ULTIMA PAROLA. INOLTRE NON VUOLE UN DG TRA LE PALLE. AL MASSIMO, UN COORDINATORE UNICO DEI GENERI (IN POLE, STEFANO COLETTA). ALTRIMENTE LA RAI SPARISCE, SCARICANDO TUTTE LE COLPE SU ROBERTO SERGIO – A RENDERLO INTRANSIGENTE IL RANCORE DEI DIPENDENTI DI DESTRA RIUNITI NEL SINDACATO UNIRAI, CHE SOGNANO DI FARE CARRIERA - IN BASE AI VOTI DEL 9 GIUGNO, AVVERRA' LA SPARTIZIONE DEI POSTI TRA GLI ALLEATI DI GOVERNO...