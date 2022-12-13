Marco Giusti per Dagospia
everything everywhere all at once 1
Tempo di premi. E ovviamente sono già tutti incazzati. Ai Golden Globes, i premi della Foreign Press, che quest’anno lancia come migliori registi James Cameron per “Avatar The Way of Water”, The Daniels (Daniel Scheinert e Daniel Kwan) per “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”, Baz Luhrmann per “Elvis”, Martin McDonagh per “The Banshees of Inisherin”, Steven Spielberg per “The Fabelmans” viene da subito rimproverato che non c’è nemmeno un film, tra le cinque nominations dei migliori registi e le cinque dei migliori film drammatici e le cinque delle commedie, diretto da una donna. Aiuto!
Dove sono i premi a Sarah Polley per “Women Talking”, a Gina Prince Bytherwood per “The Woman King”, a Chinoye Chuwko per “Till”? Eh… dove sono? Le altre proteste sono per la mancanza di nomination a Tom Cruise, che pure ha salvato gli incassi di Hollywood con il miliardario “Top Gun: Maverick”, a Will Smith, vincitore di tutto un anno fa con “King Richard” e, dopo il pugno in diretta a Chris Rock, snobbato per “Emancipation”, kolossal da 160 milioni di dollari relegato su Apple tv, a Todd Field, il regista di “Tar”.
Dolly De Leon TRIANGLE OF SADNESS
Tutti d’accordo sulle nomination come non protagonista a Dolly De Leon per “Triangle of Sadness”, che ha già vinto il premio dei critici di Los Angeles e rispetta le “quote” asiatiche. D’accordo anche per le nominations come miglior attrice drammatica di Cate Blanchett (“Tar”), Olivia Colman (“Empire of Light”), Viola Davis (“The Woman King”), Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”), ma non per quella di Ana De Armas per l’odiatissimo “Blonde” di Andrew Dominick, che sembra quasi un risarcimento per tutte le cattiverie che sono state dette e scritte su di lei, considerato una visione totalmente maschilista della storia di Marilyn Monroe.
Tra le migliori attrici di commedia troviamo invece Margot Robbie (“Babylon”), Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Menu”), Emma Thompson (“Il piacere è tutto mio”), Lesley Manville ("La signora Harris va a Parigi”), e la grande favorita Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). Niente per Taylor Russell, però, la protagonista favolosa di “Bones and All”.
Tra i migliori attori drammatici il grande favorito è Brendan Fraser per “The Whale”, che ha già detto che non verrà alla cerimonia dopo averf litigato anni fa coi responsabili dei Golden Globe. Alternative sono Austin Butler (“Elvis”), Hugh Jackman (“The Son”), Bill Nighy (“Living”), Jeremy Pope “The Inspection”.
Tra I migliori attori di commedia troviamo invece la new entry Diego Calva per “Babylon”, Daniel Craig per “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”, Adam Driver per “White Noise”, Ralph Fiennes per “The Menu”, e Colin Farrell, gran favorito per “The Banshees of Inisherin”. Alla fine, in quanto a nomination, trionfa con 8 nominations (regia-film-sceneggiatura- ben 4 attori) proprio “The Banshees of Inisherin” di Martin McDonagh, film di maschi irlandesi pronti a tagliarsi le dita delle mani pur di averla vinta l’uno sull’altro.
Un film che a Venezia sembrò essere punito da una giuria dominata da donne proprio per l’eccessiva mascolinità, al punto che si decise di dare il la Palma d’Oro al documentario di Laura Poitras su Nan Goldin “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”, in America lanciato solo nella categoria “documentari” rispetto ai premi della stagione, mentre “The Banshees” vinse solo per la sceneggiatura e per l’interpretazione di Colin Farrell.
Ben 5 nominations vanno poi a “The Fabelmans” di Steven Spielberg, mezzo flop in sala. E considerato un po’ un vecchiume da Hollywood che si piange addosso sui vecchi super8 da molti. E lì è scattata la protesta per la mancanza di nomination a film più innovativi, come “Nope” di Jordan Peele. Personalmente ci metterei anche “Bones and All” di Luca Guadagnino. Ci sta.
PINOCCHIO DEL TORO GUSTAFSON 4
Il “Pinocchio” di Guillermo Del Toro domina la scena tra i cartoni animati, sta già vincendo i premi dei critici della maggiori città americane. Alla fine Searchlight, costola della Disney, ottiene, per il cinema, 12 nominations, e l’indipendente A24 ben 10.
Per quanto riguarda le serie tv ben 4 nominations vanno a “The White Lotus” di Mike White e al suo potente cast, ma sono 4 anche per “Dahmer”, “The Crown”, “Pam e Tommy”, “Only Murders in the Building” coi suoi tre protagonisti.
Troviamo tutti i vostri preferiti, mi sembra, da Colin Firth marito cattivissimo in “The Staircase” a Emma D’Arcy in “House of the Dragon”, da Jenna Ortega in “Mercoledì” a Zendaya in “Euphoria” a Jeremy Allen Smith, il cuoco stellato di “The Bear”, e dominano le protagoniste di “The White Lotus”, Jennifer Coolidge e Aubrey Plaza. Rispetto alle piattaforme stravincono Netflix e HBO, che da noi vediamo su Sky, con 14 nominations, mentre sono solo 10 quelle di Hulu. Ci vediamo il 10 gennaio del 2023.
FILM
Best film – musical or comedy
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best film – drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best animated film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best original score
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best screenplay
Todd Field, Tár
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Best non-English language film
RRR (India)
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
Best actor – musical or comedy
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best director
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
black panther wakanda forever 15
Best supporting actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best original song
Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
Best supporting actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best actress in a drama
olivia colman empire of light 3
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best actress in a musical or comedy
la signora harris va a parigi 2
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best actor in a drama
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
TELEVISION
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie
F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best TV series – musical or comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam and Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Best supporting actress in a TV series
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best limited series or TV movie
Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus: Sicily
Best actress in a TV series – drama
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best supporting actor in a TV series
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best TV series – drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Best actor in a TV drama
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
