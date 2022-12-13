I GLOBE DEI GIUSTI - TEMPO DI PREMI. E OVVIAMENTE SONO GIÀ TUTTI INCAZZATI. AI GOLDEN GLOBES VIENE RIMPROVERATO CHE TRA LE NOMINATIONS DEI MIGLIORI REGISTI, DEI MIGLIORI FILM DRAMMATICI E DELLE MIGLIORI COMMEDIE, NON C’È NEMMENO UN FILM DIRETTO DA UNA DONNA. AIUTO! - PER QUANTO RIGUARDA LE SERIE TV TROVIAMO TUTTI I VOSTRI PREFERITI: STRAVINCONO NETFLIX E HBO, CHE DA NOI VEDIAMO SU SKY, CON 14 NOMINATIONS… - VIDEO

Marco Giusti per Dagospia

everything everywhere all at once 1

Tempo di premi. E ovviamente sono già tutti incazzati. Ai Golden Globes, i premi della Foreign Press, che quest’anno lancia come migliori registi James Cameron per “Avatar The Way of Water”, The Daniels (Daniel Scheinert e Daniel Kwan) per “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”, Baz Luhrmann per “Elvis”, Martin McDonagh per “The Banshees of Inisherin”, Steven Spielberg per “The Fabelmans” viene da subito rimproverato che non c’è nemmeno un film, tra le cinque nominations dei migliori registi e le cinque dei migliori film drammatici e le cinque delle commedie, diretto da una donna. Aiuto!

tar cate blanchett 8

Dove sono i premi a Sarah Polley per “Women Talking”, a Gina Prince Bytherwood per “The Woman King”, a Chinoye Chuwko per “Till”? Eh… dove sono? Le altre proteste sono per la mancanza di nomination a Tom Cruise, che pure ha salvato gli incassi di Hollywood con il miliardario “Top Gun: Maverick”, a Will Smith, vincitore di tutto un anno fa con “King Richard” e, dopo il pugno in diretta a Chris Rock, snobbato per “Emancipation”, kolossal da 160 milioni di dollari relegato su Apple tv, a Todd Field, il regista di “Tar”.

Dolly De Leon TRIANGLE OF SADNESS

Tutti d’accordo sulle nomination come non protagonista a Dolly De Leon per “Triangle of Sadness”, che ha già vinto il premio dei critici di Los Angeles e rispetta le “quote” asiatiche. D’accordo anche per le nominations come miglior attrice drammatica di Cate Blanchett (“Tar”), Olivia Colman (“Empire of Light”), Viola Davis (“The Woman King”), Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”), ma non per quella di Ana De Armas per l’odiatissimo “Blonde” di Andrew Dominick, che sembra quasi un risarcimento per tutte le cattiverie che sono state dette e scritte su di lei, considerato una visione totalmente maschilista della storia di Marilyn Monroe.

anya taylor jor. the menu

Tra le migliori attrici di commedia troviamo invece Margot Robbie (“Babylon”), Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Menu”), Emma Thompson (“Il piacere è tutto mio”), Lesley Manville ("La signora Harris va a Parigi”), e la grande favorita Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). Niente per Taylor Russell, però, la protagonista favolosa di “Bones and All”.

brendan fraser the whale

Tra i migliori attori drammatici il grande favorito è Brendan Fraser per “The Whale”, che ha già detto che non verrà alla cerimonia dopo averf litigato anni fa coi responsabili dei Golden Globe. Alternative sono Austin Butler (“Elvis”), Hugh Jackman (“The Son”), Bill Nighy (“Living”), Jeremy Pope “The Inspection”.

adam driver white noise

Tra I migliori attori di commedia troviamo invece la new entry Diego Calva per “Babylon”, Daniel Craig per “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”, Adam Driver per “White Noise”, Ralph Fiennes per “The Menu”, e Colin Farrell, gran favorito per “The Banshees of Inisherin”. Alla fine, in quanto a nomination, trionfa con 8 nominations (regia-film-sceneggiatura- ben 4 attori) proprio “The Banshees of Inisherin” di Martin McDonagh, film di maschi irlandesi pronti a tagliarsi le dita delle mani pur di averla vinta l’uno sull’altro.

the banshees of inisherin

Un film che a Venezia sembrò essere punito da una giuria dominata da donne proprio per l’eccessiva mascolinità, al punto che si decise di dare il la Palma d’Oro al documentario di Laura Poitras su Nan Goldin “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”, in America lanciato solo nella categoria “documentari” rispetto ai premi della stagione, mentre “The Banshees” vinse solo per la sceneggiatura e per l’interpretazione di Colin Farrell.

nope 8

Ben 5 nominations vanno poi a “The Fabelmans” di Steven Spielberg, mezzo flop in sala. E considerato un po’ un vecchiume da Hollywood che si piange addosso sui vecchi super8 da molti. E lì è scattata la protesta per la mancanza di nomination a film più innovativi, come “Nope” di Jordan Peele. Personalmente ci metterei anche “Bones and All” di Luca Guadagnino. Ci sta.

PINOCCHIO DEL TORO GUSTAFSON 4

Il “Pinocchio” di Guillermo Del Toro domina la scena tra i cartoni animati, sta già vincendo i premi dei critici della maggiori città americane. Alla fine Searchlight, costola della Disney, ottiene, per il cinema, 12 nominations, e l’indipendente A24 ben 10.

Per quanto riguarda le serie tv ben 4 nominations vanno a “The White Lotus” di Mike White e al suo potente cast, ma sono 4 anche per “Dahmer”, “The Crown”, “Pam e Tommy”, “Only Murders in the Building” coi suoi tre protagonisti.

the bear 9

Troviamo tutti i vostri preferiti, mi sembra, da Colin Firth marito cattivissimo in “The Staircase” a Emma D’Arcy in “House of the Dragon”, da Jenna Ortega in “Mercoledì” a Zendaya in “Euphoria” a Jeremy Allen Smith, il cuoco stellato di “The Bear”, e dominano le protagoniste di “The White Lotus”, Jennifer Coolidge e Aubrey Plaza. Rispetto alle piattaforme stravincono Netflix e HBO, che da noi vediamo su Sky, con 14 nominations, mentre sono solo 10 quelle di Hulu. Ci vediamo il 10 gennaio del 2023.

triangle of sadness 8

FILM

Best film – musical or comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best film – drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

il gatto con gli stivali 2. 3

Best animated film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best original score

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

the fabelmans 12

Best screenplay

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

argentina, 1985 3

Best non-English language film

RRR (India)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

the menu 6

Best actor – musical or comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

elvis baz luhrmann6

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best director

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

black panther wakanda forever 15

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best original song

rrr

Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

the good nurse 1

Best supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best actress in a drama

olivia colman empire of light 3

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best actress in a musical or comedy

la signora harris va a parigi 2

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best actor in a drama

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

TELEVISION

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

dahmer

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

abbott elementary 2

Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best TV series – musical or comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

inventing anna

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

ozark

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best supporting actress in a TV series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

euphoria 3

Best limited series or TV movie

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

Best actress in a TV series – drama

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

severance

Best supporting actor in a TV series

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best TV series – drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

jeff bridges the old man

Best actor in a TV drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

