BECCIU D’UN QUATTRINO - IL VATICANO È A CACCIA DI SOLDI PER RIPIANARE LE PERDITE SUBITE CON GLI INVESTIMENTI REALIZZATI DURANTE LA GESTIONE BECCIU-PERLASCA-TIRABASSI - FINORA SONO RIUSCITI A FAR SEQUESTRARE 64 MILIONI, MA NON BASTERANNO A RIPIANARE I CONTI DELLA CHIESA, IN CRISI DI LIQUIDITÀ E DI DONAZIONI. L’OBOLO DI SAN PIETRO ORMAI RACCOGLIE APPENA 44 MILIONI ALL’ANNO. TE CREDO: L’HANNO USATO PER COMPRARE PALAZZI E FARE OPERAZIONI FINANZIARIE, E I FEDELI NON SONO MICA SCEMI…