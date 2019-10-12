TUTTI MATTI PER LA MATTERA (E PER IL SUO LATO B) – “MI FACCIO UN SEDERE COSI' CON LO SPORT E ALLA FINE ECCO IL MIO SEDERE TUTTO NATURALE” – LA MARILYN ALL'AMATRICIANA A 'RADIO 2': “IL PRIMO BACIO? AVEVO 5 ANNI, TRASCINAI UN RAGAZZINO IN UNO SGABUZZINO E…” – POI PARLA DELLE FOTO SOCIAL, DELLA GELOSIA DEL MARITO E DELLA TELEVISIONE: “ASPETTO QUALCUNO CHE ABBIA IL CORAGGIO DI DARMI LO SPAZIO CHE MERITO" - FOTO DA TRASTULLO E SOLLAZZO

Da I Lunatici Radio2 https://www.raiplayradio.it/programmi/ilunatici/

Justine Mattera è intervenuta ai microfoni di Rai Radio2 nel corso del format "I Lunatici", condotto da Roberto Arduini e Andrea Di Ciancio, in diretta dal lunedì al venerdì dalla mezzanotte e trenta alle sei del mattino.

La Mattera ha parlato un po' di sé: "Provo a fare cose diverse, provo a evolvere, a fare delle foto interessanti. La gelosia di mio marito? Ormai siamo arrivati a un punto in cui si rende conto che fare certe foto sui social per me è un lavoro. Sono foto professionali, belle, non c'è niente di male. Sono stati i suoi amici a dirgli di pensare a cosa avrei potuto fare dietro le quinte di quelle foto. Cavolate. Loro avrebbero voluto essere dietro le quinte con me. E' gente che parla quando non ha idea di quello che succede. Quello per me è un lavoro. Divertente, per carità, ma lavoro. Fatto con gente brava e professionale. Faccio sport, voglio vivere bene, essere sicura di me. Lo sport ti dà tanta sicurezza".

JUSTINE MATTERA

Justine Mattera ha aggiunto: "Il mio rapporto con le donne? Alcune non mi capiscono, all'improvviso tendono a pensare che io sia una ruba mariti, ma poi sono molto alla mano, sono una simpaticona, quando mi conoscono capiscono che sono veramente pro-donna. Il messaggio che voglio mandare è che lo sport fa bene.

Ti fa sentire meglio. Io ho 48 anni. Mi faccio un sedere così, e ecco il mio sedere. Tutto naturale. Non c'è trucco. Gli haters? Se uno esagera cancello il commento e la persona, se le critiche sono nei limiti mi faccio una risata. Una volta mi è capitato di conoscere di persona uno che mi aveva insultato. Quando mi sono presentata si è fatto piccolo piccolo. La televisione? Aspetto qualcuno che abbia il coraggio di darmi lo spazio che merito".

La Mattera, poi, ha parlato del suo primo bacio: "Avevo cinque anni, ho portato questo ragazzino nel guardaroba per dargli il primo bacetto. Ero precoce. La maestra ci ha beccato e separato. Eravamo a scuola, negli Stati Uniti. Era il 1976".

