VIDEO - L'INCREDIBILE CONCERTO DEGLI U2 ALLA "MSG SPHERE" DI LAS VEGAS, L'ARENA SFERICA PIU' GRANDE AL MONDO, RICOPERTA DA 1,2 MILIONI DI LUCI LED - LA BAND NORDIRLANDESE HA INAUGURATO IL PALAZZETTO, CHE È COSTATO 2,3 MILIARDI DI DOLLARI, DAVANTI A UN PUBBLICO DI QUASI 19 MILA SPETTATORI, SFRUTTANDO TUTTE LE POTENZIALITÀ DELLA "SFERA" PER OFFRIRE UNO SPETTACOLO MOZZAFIATO - IL GRUPPO HA IN PROGRAMMA 25 CONCERTI ALLA "SPHERE" FINO AL 16 DICEMBRE…

Un sole che si risveglia, la luna che ruota su sé stessa, un occhio che si apre sul mondo e un pallone da basket gigante. Può trasformarsi in qualsiasi cosa. La MSG Sphere è stata inaugurata il 29 settembre con l'U2: UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere, il concerto della band irlandese ha aperto la stagione, sono infatti in programma 25 spettacoli fino al 16 dicembre. Si era già accesa per i primi test a luglio, ma l'evento è stata una grande overture per mostrare a tutti cosa si può fare con 1,2 milioni di luci led.

[…] Durante il concerto 18.600 fan sono sono stati traghettati in universi sintetici fatti di numeri, hanno visto pareti crolllare e poi ricostruirsi da sole, è diventata notte, poi giorno, hanno galleggiato nello spazio e sono finiti negli aridi deserti del Nevada.

La sfera si chiama MSG Sphere, si trova a Las Vegas ed è stata progettata da Populus, lo studio di architettura che si era occupato anche della progettazione del Madison Square Garden (MSG) di New York. È la struttura sferica più grande al mondo, costata 2,3 miliardi di dollari e ricoperta da 1,2 milioni di luci led. Tutta la sua superficie, di 54.000 mila metri quadri diventa così un'enorme schemo di 15.000 metri dove proiettare immagini, video, e effetti ottici.

