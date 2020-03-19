Je tiens à vous informer que j'ai été testé positif #COVID19. Je vais bien, le moral est bon. Je suis naturellement toutes les instructions, tout comme mon équipe.— Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) March 19, 2020
Mon message à tous ceux qui sont touchés ou actuellement isolés: nous nous en sortirons ensemble !. #chacunpourtous pic.twitter.com/NxMCjfseSb
