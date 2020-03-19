AVANTI UN ALTRO - MICHEL BARNIER, CAPONEGOZIATORE UE PER LA BREXIT, POSITIVO AL CORONAVIRUS: “STO BENE, E IL MORALE È ALTO. SEGUO NATURALMENTE TUTTE LE ISTRUZIONI COME ANCHE LA MIA SQUADRA. IL MIO MESSAGGIO A TUTTI COLORO CHE SONO COLPITI O ATTUALMENTE ISOLATI: INSIEME CE LA FAREMO! UNO PER TUTTI” – VIDEO

-

michel barnier michel barnier

 

(ANSA) - "Tengo ad informarvi che sono risultato positivo al Coronavirus": lo annuncia in un tweet accompagnato da un video il caponegoziatore Ue per la Brexit, Michel Barnier. "Sto bene, e il morale è alto. Seguo naturalmente tutte le istruzioni come anche la mia squadra. Il mio messaggio a tutti coloro che sono colpiti o attualmente isolati: insieme ce la faremo! Uno per tutti".

 

