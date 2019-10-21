CHE TEMPO CHE FA – UNA TEMPESTA DI SABBIA IN ARIZONA, IL SOLE CHE FILTRA ATTRAVERSO LA NEBBIA NEL KENT E UNA NAVE ARENATA DOPO UN TIFONE SONO TRA LE IMMAGINI MOZZAFIATO DEL CONCORSO “WEATHER PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR” – LO SCATTO PREMIATO QUEST’ANNO MOSTRA UNA COLTRE DI NUVOLE IMMORTALATA ALL’ALBA DAL MONTE SNOWDON NEL GALLES DEL NORD MENTRE PER LA CATEGORIA YOUNG…

DAGONEWS

weather photographer of the year 9

Le nuvole all'alba su Snowdon, una tempesta di sabbia in Arizona e una nave arenata dopo un tifone sono tra le immagini mozzafiato del concorso Weather Photographer of the Year del 2019.

Più di 5.700 foto sono state presentate al concorso di quest'anno specializzato in fenomeni meteorologici. Gareth Mon Jones è arrivato in testa al concorso per una straordinaria foto panoramica che mostra una coltre di nuvole scattata a Y Lliwedd, uno dei fianchi del Monte Snowdon nel Galles del Nord.

weather photographer of the year 17

Il premio Young Weather Photographer of the Year è stato assegnato a Hugo Begg per lo scatto di una spettacolare tempesta di fulmini su Trial Bay in Australia. Il premio per l'immagine preferita dal pubblico, votata da oltre 4.000 persone, è stato assegnato a Elena Salvai per la sua foto, The Power of Lightning.

weather photographer of the year 15

Tra le foto selezionate ci sono una motocicletta catturata in una tempesta di neve, capanne colorate sulla spiaggia sotto un cielo in tempesta e un'onda gigantesca sulla costa a Tynemouth.

weather photographer of the year 7 weather photographer of the year 13 weather photographer of the year 1 weather photographer of the year 10 weather photographer of the year 11 weather photographer of the year 12 weather photographer of the year 2 weather photographer of the year 14 weather photographer of the year 3 weather photographer of the year 4 weather photographer of the year 5 weather photographer of the year 6 weather photographer of the year 8