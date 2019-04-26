“CHIEDI IL PERMESSO LA PROSSIMA VOLTA” – CHARLIZE THERON RANDELLA IL PRESENTATORE DELLO SHOW TELEVISIVO “TOUCHE PAS A MON POSTE’: L’UOMO STAMPA UN BACIO SULLA GUANCIA ALLA TRADUTTRICE, DICENDOLE “SEI UN AMORE” - L’ATTRICE INTERVIENE, FACENDO CADERE IL GELO IN STUDIO…(VIDEO)

-

Condividi questo articolo

 

Da "www.lastampa.it"

 

charlize theron randella presentatore tv 7 charlize theron randella presentatore tv 7

Ospite insieme a Seth Rogen dello show ’’Touche pas a mon poste’’, condotto da Cyril Hanouna su C8, Charlize Theron ha presentato il suo ultimo film ’’Long Shot’’.

 

Ma un gesto del presentatore ha infastidito l’attrice: un bacio sulla guancia che Hanouna ha dato alla traduttrice di Theron, dicendole ’’sei un amore’’.

 

charlize theron randella presentatore tv 8 charlize theron randella presentatore tv 8

"Magari la prossima volta chiedi il permesso’’, ha detto Theron, sorridendo. La scena è rimbalzata anche sui social network, dove in molti hanno sottolineato come la star sudafricana avesse ’’rimesso al suo posto’’ Hanouna.

 

 

charlize theron randella presentatore tv 5 charlize theron randella presentatore tv 5 charlize theron randella presentatore tv 2 charlize theron randella presentatore tv 2 charlize theron randella presentatore tv 6 charlize theron randella presentatore tv 6 charlize theron randella presentatore tv 4 charlize theron randella presentatore tv 4

 

charlize theron randella presentatore tv charlize theron randella presentatore tv charlize theron randella presentatore tv 1 charlize theron randella presentatore tv 1 charlize theron 1 charlize theron 1 Charlize Theron Charlize Theron charlize theron charlize theron penelope cruz charlize theron penelope cruz charlize theron topless di charlize theron topless di charlize theron charlize theron randella presentatore tv 3 charlize theron randella presentatore tv 3

 

Condividi questo articolo

FOTOGALLERY


media e tv

politica

business

cronache

sport

cafonal

viaggi

salute