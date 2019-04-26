UN CASELLO NELL'ALTO DEI CIELI - PER EVITARE L’INGRESSO DEI BENETTON IN ALITALIA, DI MAIO VUOLE DARE IL 30% DELLE QUOTE ALLA FAMIGLIA TOTO, CHE HA LA CONCESSIONE DELL’AUTOSTRADA DEI PARCHI – MA STIAMO PARLANDO DELLA STESSA FAMIGLIA TOTO A CUI ALITALIA FECE CAUSA PER 150 MILIONI DI EURO PER UNA VECCHIA STORIA DI AEREI AFFITTATI IN LEASING? A QUANTIFICARE IL DANNO AI TEMPI FU ENRICO LAGHI, OGGI UNO DEI TRE COMMISSARI STRAORDINARI DI ALITALIA...