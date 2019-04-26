charlize theron randella presentatore tv 7
Ospite insieme a Seth Rogen dello show ’’Touche pas a mon poste’’, condotto da Cyril Hanouna su C8, Charlize Theron ha presentato il suo ultimo film ’’Long Shot’’.
Ma un gesto del presentatore ha infastidito l’attrice: un bacio sulla guancia che Hanouna ha dato alla traduttrice di Theron, dicendole ’’sei un amore’’.
"Magari la prossima volta chiedi il permesso’’, ha detto Theron, sorridendo. La scena è rimbalzata anche sui social network, dove in molti hanno sottolineato come la star sudafricana avesse ’’rimesso al suo posto’’ Hanouna.
