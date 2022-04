At 1435 today, two American volunteers in Ukraine’s armed forces were wounded by artillery fire near Orikhiv. Manus McCaffrey & Paul Gray. Both are US Army veterans. 1/ pic.twitter.com/BOB1TSwkSY

The two worked together as a team targeting Russian tanks with Javelins. McCaffrey suffered shrapnel wounds to his face, head, and torso. A concrete wall fell on Gray, wounding his foot. Both men are in hospital. 2/ pic.twitter.com/IR9Kdyyvu5