“È MEGLIO PER LEI CHE SIA INNAMORATA” - LA FEMMINISTA GERMAINE GREER INSINUA CHE MEGHAN MARKLE STIA FINGENDO DI AMARE HARRY: “SE HA FATTO FINTA TUTTO QUESTO TEMPO, CHE SQUALLORE. QUANTI ORGASMI CI VORRANNO? QUANTI GEMITI FALSI” – “LE LORO NOZZE SONO STATE TERRIBILI CON TUTTA QUELLA GENTE DEL MONDO DELLO SPETTACOLO. MI HA DATO L’IMPRESSIONE CHE MEGHAN…” - VIDEO

DAGONEWS

germaine greer 8

Si è scagliata senza pietà contro i duchi di Sussex la femminista Germaine Greer che ha lanciato un brutale attacco a Meghan: l'81enne, intervista a “60 Minutes” Australia, si è chiesta se l’ex attrice 38enne stia fingendo di amare il principe Harry.

matrimonio harry e meghan

«Tutto quello che posso pensare è che è meglio che sia innamorata. Se ha fatto finta tutto questo tempo, che squallore. Quanti orgasmi ci vorranno? Quanti gemiti falsi?».

meghan harry e la regina elisabetta

Lo scrittrice poi è passata a parlare del loro matrimonio del maggio 2018, definendolo "terribile". «Anche le nozze sono state terribili, perché era pieno di persone del mondo dello spettacolo, come se Meghan vivesse in un mondo completamente artificiale. Il punto è che il mondo dello spettacolo non è reale e non ti sosterrà».

germaine greer 5 germaine greer meghan markle e harry 2 meghan markle in canada 7 germaine greer 10 germaine greer 11 germaine greer 1 harry meghan in canada germaine greer 2 germaine greer 9 germaine greer 3 meghan markle e harry 2 germaine greer 4 meghan markle e harry 1 i meme su meghan e harry 2 harry, meghan e la regina elisabetta by gian boy harry e meghan markle 3 i meme su meghan e harry 6 tom bradby, harry e meghan markle 2 germaine greer 7