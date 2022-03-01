OZZY OSBOURNE VESTITO E TRUCCATO DA DONNA CHE ACCAREZZA IL PACCO A TOMMY LEE - TOMMY LEE CHE LECCA LE COSCE E SUCCHIA I CAPEZZOLI A OZZY CON VINCE NEIL CHE TENTA DI INFILARGLI UNA BOTTIGLIA TRA LE CHIAPPE - BENTORNATI NEGLI ANNI '80, GRAZIE AL LIBRO "THE DECADE THAT ROCKED" - BARBARA COSTA: “MARK WEISS METTE A NUDO LE ROCKSTAR E CON LORO E LE GROUPIE, CHE OGGI IO IMMAGINO VIRTUOSE MADRI DI FAMIGLIA, E MAGARI CONVERTITE METOOISTE. NON SO CHE DAREI PER VEDERE LA LORO FACCIA A RICONOSCERSI, GIOVANI E SCOMPIGLIATE E STRAFELICI DI FARSI PALPARE NATICHE E SENI DALLE ROCKSTAR E CON LORO LINGUA IN BOCCA…” - FOTO

Barbara Costa per Dagospia

the decade that rocked ted nugent

Ozzy Osbourne vestito e truccato da donna!? Che fa la massaia!? Ozzy che accarezza il pacco a Tommy Lee!? Tommy Lee che lecca le cosce a Ozzy!? E poi gli succhia i capezzoli?!? E Vince Neil che tenta di infilargli una bottiglia nel c…!? Ma dove siamo? Quando è successo, come, e soprattutto, che diamine si erano calati??? Bentornati negli anni '80, "The Decade That Rocked", titolo il più perfetto per un libro (Il Castello Edizioni), che non è un semplice libro, è una vaso di Pandora, di foto le più esorbitanti, lascive, sfrenate, scattate dal fotografo Mark Weiss alle rockstar le più celebri del decennio, e nei loro momenti i più (in)dimenticabili.

motley crue oui magazine nov 1982 mark weiss

E non solo perché scatto dopo scatto segnano e fermano senza filtri ciò che sono sul serio stati quegli anni se eri una rockstar, ma perché le rockstar sono immortalate quasi sempre ubriache, fatte e strafatte!!!

Ci sono proprio tutti e se qualcuno manca non me ne sono accorta, ebbra nella rincorsa a guardare e guardare cosa davvero facevano, e come erano, queste famigerate rockstar, nei backstage, nei locali post concerti, nei tour, e nei viaggi in tour. In tutti questi momenti, “da zingaro del rock”, il fotografo Mark Weiss era lì, era con loro, era con Ozzy, a far baldoria coi Mötley Crüe, coi Bon Jovi, i Van Halen, e Alice Cooper, a sbronzarsi coi Guns N' Roses, e con gli Aerosmith, e Skid Row e i Metallica, e tutti i cantanti rock laccati e impomatati e cotonati e lycrati in gran parte nei '90 dal podio sgombrati via, ma che si affacciano e in eterno vivono, furenti e esaltati e devastati, nel libro di Weiss.

the decade that rocked slash

Mark Weiss mette a nudo le rockstar e non solo perché ha pure firmato set fotografici con loro e pornostar e spogliarelliste per le riviste pornografiche più famose, e con loro e le groupie (che oggi io me le immagino, virtuose signore per bene e madri di famiglia, e magari pure convertite metooiste, e per questo non so che darei per vedere la loro faccia a riconoscersi, giovani e scompigliate e strafelici di farsi palpare natiche e seni dalle rockstar e con loro lingua in bocca, e bocca nel pube, davanti all’obiettivo di Weiss!) ma perché Weiss le mostra in pose che ne ridimensionano il mito di inavvicinabilità e durezza, arricchendolo di inedite sfumature pastello: chi si ricorda o ha visto Ozzy Osbourne, il Principe delle Tenebre, in tutù rosa?

the decade that rocked mark weiss (2)

Chi non sgrana gli occhi alla vista di Ozzy salterellante coniglietto pasquale? Sono ritratti coi quali Mark Weiss ha inorgoglito l’ego delle star, in un tempo che “bisognava esserci per poter credere a tutto ciò che accadeva. Era il periodo degli eccessi e chiunque l’ha vissuto - e ne è sopravvissuto - ha qualche bella storia da raccontare”: dice così Dave "Snake" Sabo, degli Skid Row, ed è ciò che fa Mark Weiss nel suo libro: mette accanto a ogni foto curiosi essenziali ricordi dei protagonisti i più fumosi, gossip e retroscena, odi e rivalità, rivelando come le star di gusto vivevano e di gusto se la spassavano. Uno su tutti?

the decade that rocked guns n' roses 1

Cosa è successo prima e dopo gli scatti di Mark Weiss agli AC/DC a un concerto allo Spectrum di Philadelphia: Weiss vi giunge reduce da un tamponamento da lui causato e per cui rimedia pugni e un labbro spaccato ricucito al pronto soccorso. Come rimettersi in piedi in un battibaleno? Ti chiudi a chiave in un camerino, col manager degli AC/DC, che ti offre la tua prima pista di cocaina: “Mi sentii subito come se non mi fosse successo niente!”.

