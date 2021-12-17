DI "BIG" CI SONO SOLO I GUAI – NON HA PORTATO FORTUNA IL REBOOT DI “SEX AND THE CITY” A CHRIS NOTH, L'ATTORE CHE INTERPRETA "MR BIG": E' ACCUSATO DI VIOLENZA SESSUALE DA UNA 40ENNE E UNA 31ENNE - LE DUE INVECE DI ANDARE A DENUNCIARLO ALL’EPOCA DEI FATTI LO HANNO SPUTTANATO SU “HOLLYWOOD REPORTER”: HANNO RACCONTATO CHE RIVEDERLO NELLA NUOVA STAGIONE "SEX AND THE CITY" HA “RIPORTATO A GALLA MEMORIE DOLOROSE E…”

Il breve rientro nel reboot di Sex and the City' non ha portato fortuna a Chris Noth: l'attore è stato accusato da due donne di averle stuprate. Zoe, che oggi ha 40 anni, e Lily di 31 hanno detto che è stato proprio lo show a far scattare la molla che, separatamente e a mesi di distanza l'una dall'altra, le ha portate a contattare l'Hollywood Reporter con le accuse al vero Mr. Big.

Rivederlo sul piccolo schermo, hanno detto Zoe e Lily (entrambi nomi di fantasia), ha riportato a galla memorie dolorose delle violenze subite rispettivamente a Los Angeles nel 2004 e a New York nel 2015. Noth respinge categoricamente le accuse, affermando che si tratta di falsità.

