VECCHIO A CHI? - UN PUGILE 70ENNE, DOPO AVER APPESO I GUANTONI PER QUASI 40 ANNI, SALE SUL RING PER IL SUO ULTIMO COMBATTIMENTO E VINCE PER KO CONTRO L'AVVERSARIO 43ENNE – L'UOMO È ENTRATO DI DIRITTO NEL "GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS" COME IL PUGILE ATTIVO PIÙ ANZIANO DELLA STORIA: UNA SFIDA CHE HA VOLUTO PORTARE A TERMINE IN MEMORIA DI SUO FIGLIO CHE.. VIDEO

-

Da "www.lastampa.it"

 

albert hughes jr vs. tramane towns 6 albert hughes jr vs. tramane towns 6

Dopo aver appeso i guantoni al muro per quasi 40 anni Albert Hughes Jr. è tornato sul ring. All'età di 70 anni ha deciso di fare un ultimo combattimento perché il suo nome fosse immortalato nel Guinness World Records come il pugile attivo più anziano della storia.

 

Un progetto iniziato con suo figlio, ex militare con problemi di dipendenza, con il quale si allenava nel fienile di famiglia, che si è tolto la vita.

 

albert hughes jr vs. tramane towns 1 albert hughes jr vs. tramane towns 1

L'uomo ha voluto portare a termine la sfida per commemorarne la memoria. L'incontro si è svolto il 14 dicembre al Tyndall Armory di Indianapolis (Usa), dove il veterano ha vinto per ko contro Tramane Towns, un pugile di 43 anni.

albert hughes jr vs. tramane towns 3 albert hughes jr vs. tramane towns 3 albert hughes jr vs. tramane towns 4 albert hughes jr vs. tramane towns 4 albert hughes jr vs. tramane towns 7 albert hughes jr vs. tramane towns 7 albert hughes jr vs. tramane towns 5 albert hughes jr vs. tramane towns 5 albert hughes jr vs. tramane towns 2 albert hughes jr vs. tramane towns 2

 

