Dopo aver appeso i guantoni al muro per quasi 40 anni Albert Hughes Jr. è tornato sul ring. All'età di 70 anni ha deciso di fare un ultimo combattimento perché il suo nome fosse immortalato nel Guinness World Records come il pugile attivo più anziano della storia.
Un progetto iniziato con suo figlio, ex militare con problemi di dipendenza, con il quale si allenava nel fienile di famiglia, che si è tolto la vita.
L'uomo ha voluto portare a termine la sfida per commemorarne la memoria. L'incontro si è svolto il 14 dicembre al Tyndall Armory di Indianapolis (Usa), dove il veterano ha vinto per ko contro Tramane Towns, un pugile di 43 anni.
