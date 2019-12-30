30 dic 2019 18:52

VECCHIO A CHI? - UN PUGILE 70ENNE, DOPO AVER APPESO I GUANTONI PER QUASI 40 ANNI, SALE SUL RING PER IL SUO ULTIMO COMBATTIMENTO E VINCE PER KO CONTRO L’AVVERSARIO 43ENNE – L’UOMO È ENTRATO DI DIRITTO NEL "GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS" COME IL PUGILE ATTIVO PIÙ ANZIANO DELLA STORIA: UNA SFIDA CHE HA VOLUTO PORTARE A TERMINE IN MEMORIA DI SUO FIGLIO CHE.. VIDEO