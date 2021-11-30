ZUPPA DI NOZZE CON CLIC - L'INTERNATIONAL WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR 2021 HA ANNUNCIATO I SUOI VINCITORI E AL PRIMO POSTO C'E' UN ITALIANO, FABIO MIRULLA, CHE HA VINTO GRAZIE A UNA FOTO IN BIANCO E NERO DI UNA SPOSA CHE SI VESTE - L'IMMAGINE DI UNA SPOSA INDIANA RICOPERTA DI CURCUMA A MUMBAI, MENTRE UN'ALTRA RITRAE UNA SCENA FELICE E CAOTICA DEL MATRIMONIO DI UN AMANTE DEL ROCK A NEW YORK - FOTO

Dagotraduzione dal Daily Mail

wedding photographer of the year awards 10

L'International Wedding Photographer of the Year Awards 2021 ha annunciato i suoi vincitori e la sensazionale raccolta di momenti coniugali include di tutto, dai preparativi intimi per la sposa alle celebrazioni di grandi feste.

Una foto mostra una sposa indiana ricoperta di curcuma a Mumbai in una tradizionale cerimonia Haldi, mentre un'altra ritrae una scena felice e caotica del matrimonio di un amante del rock a New York.

wedding photographer of the year awards 11

In un’altra, una sposa si tuffa da un edificio tra le braccia dei testimoni dello sposo mentre alcuni ragazzi sfacciati e di buon umore si nascondono sotto il velo di un'altra sposa.

Fabio Mirulla dalla Toscana ha vinto il primo premio per la sua foto di una donna che si veste per il suo giorno speciale. L'immagine in bianco e nero dell'illusione ottica utilizza una lampada domestica per salvare la modestia della sposa eccitata durante il gemellaggio come abito da sposa.

