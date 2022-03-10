IL PASSATO TI TRAPASSA - NON SOLO SALVINI, IACOBONI RICORDA LE LODI DI BEPPE GRILLO A PUTIN DEL GENNAIO 2017: "LA POLITICA INTERNAZIONALE HA BISOGNO DI UOMINI DI STATO FORTI COME LORO (TRUMP E PUTIN). LO CONSIDERO UN BENEFICIO PER L’UMANITÀ. PUTIN È QUELLO CHE DICE LE COSE PIÙ SENSATE IN POLITICA ESTERA”

Dall’account twitter di Jacopo Iacoboni

iacoboni

«La politica internazionale ha bisogno di uomini di stato forti come loro [Trump e Putin]. Lo considero un beneficio per l’umanità. Putin è quello che dice le cose più sensate in politica estera»

Beppe Grillo, fondatore del M5S, intervista al Journal du Dimanche, 22 gennaio 2017

Beppe Grillo (22 gennaio 2017):

"La politique internationale a besoin d'hommes d'État forts comme eux. Je les vois comme un bénéfice pour l'humanité. Poutine est celui qui dit les choses les plus sensées sur la politique étrangère"

"L'embargo que nous imposons à la Russie nous coûte 7 milliards d'euros par an. Nous sommes en faveur de la levée des sanctions contre Moscou. Et si Donald Trump veut sortir de l'Otan, qu'il le fasse!"

beppe grillo a roma

Beppe Grillo, 5Star founder (Jan 2017):

"International politics needs strong hommes d'État like them [Trump and Putin]. I see them as an advantage for humanity. Putin is the one who says the wisest things about foreign policy"

Beppe Grillo (Jan 2017):

"The embargo that we impose on Russia costs us 7 billion euros a year. We are in favor of lifting the sanctions against Moscow. And if Donald Trump wants to leave NATO, let him do it!"

vladimir putin 2