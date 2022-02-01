MOLESTIE DO BRASIL - LA PROCURA DI MILANO STA PREPARANDO LA RICHIESTA I ESTRADIZIONE PER ROBINHO, CONDANNATO A 9 ANNI DI CARCERE PER VIOLENZA SESSUALE DI GRUPPO AI DANNI DI UNA 23ENNE, ALL'INTERNO DI UN LOCALE DI MILANO LA NOTTE DEL 22 GENNAIO 2013 - LA COSTITUZIONE BRASILIANA NON CONSENTE L'ESTRADIZIONE DEI PROPRI CITTADINI, MA L’EX MILANISTA POTREBBE ESSERE ARRESTATO NEL CASO USCISSE DAL PAESE…