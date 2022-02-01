"È TEMPO DI DEDICARMI AD ALTRO" (TIPO LA MOGLIE SUPER BONA) - ADESSO È UFFICIALE: DOPO LE VOCI DELLE SCORSE ORE, HA ANNUNCIATO SUI SOCIAL IL RITIRO TOM BRADY, IL PIÙ GRANDE QUARTERBACK DI TUTTI I TEMPI: "HO AMATO LA MIA CARRIERA E ORA È ARRIVATO IL MOMENTO DI CONCENTRARE IL MIO TEMPO E LE MIE ENERGIE SU ALTRE COSE CHE RICHIEDONO LA MIA ATTENZIONE" (LA MODELLA BRASILIANA GISELE BUNDCHEN RINGRAZIA)

ANCHE LE LEGGENDE, PRIMA O POI, SE NE VANNO (SENZA SALUTARE) - SI RITIRA A 44 ANNI TOM BRADY, IL MIGLIOR GIOCATORE DELLA STORIA DEL FOOTBALL NFL

Da www.sportmediaset.mediaset.it

 

tom brady e gisele bundchen 5 tom brady e gisele bundchen 5

Tom Brady si ritira dopo 22 stagioni in NFL. Dopo i rumors delle passate ore e la parziale smentita del diretto interessato, il più grande quarterback di tutti i tempi ha annunciato l'addio con un post su Instagram. "Ho amato la mia carriera NFL - ha scritto il 7 volte vincitore del Super-Bowl - e ora è arrivato il momento di concentrare il mio tempo e le mie energie su altre cose che richiedono la mia attenzione".

 

