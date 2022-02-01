ANCHE LE LEGGENDE, PRIMA O POI, SE NE VANNO (SENZA SALUTARE) - SI RITIRA A 44 ANNI TOM BRADY, IL MIGLIOR GIOCATORE DELLA STORIA DEL FOOTBALL NFL
Da www.sportmediaset.mediaset.it
Tom Brady si ritira dopo 22 stagioni in NFL. Dopo i rumors delle passate ore e la parziale smentita del diretto interessato, il più grande quarterback di tutti i tempi ha annunciato l'addio con un post su Instagram. "Ho amato la mia carriera NFL - ha scritto il 7 volte vincitore del Super-Bowl - e ora è arrivato il momento di concentrare il mio tempo e le mie energie su altre cose che richiedono la mia attenzione".
tom brady, superbowl 25424a9c00000578 2935356 image m 159 1422849989094 tom brady TOM BRADY E GISELE BUNDCHEN tom brady tom brady gisele bundchen tom brady gisele bundchen e tom brady 3 tom brady, superbowl 2542460400000578 2935356 image a 144 1422849468201 tom brady tom brady gisele bundchen 4 tom brady 1 tom brady 13