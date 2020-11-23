IL DIVANO DEI GIUSTI – MAGARI È VERO CHE C’È UN PO’ DI SUBCULTURA GAY ROMANA ANNI ’80 MODELLO MUCCA ASSASSINA, UN PO’ DI ODORE DEI NEGOZIETTI DELL’USATO DEL CENTRO STORICO, MA I CORTI DI GUS VAN SANT E DI ALESSANDRO MICHELE SONO COSÌ ALLEGRI E COLORATI, COMUNQUE PIENI DI SORPRESE, CHE IN UN PERIODO BUIO E GRIGIO COME QUESTO NON SOLO ME LI SONO VISTI VOLENTIERI, MI HANNO PROPRIO DIVERTITO – VIDEO

ouverture of something that never ended a nightly walk 11

TUTTI LE PUNTATE DI OUVERTURE OF SOMETHING THAT NEVER ENDED - I CORTI DI “GUCCI FEST”

Marco Giusti per Dagospia

Ieri sera ultimo appuntamento del GucciFest con il settimo episodio della serie diretta da Gus Van Sant e Alessandro Michele, “A Nightly Walk”, che potete tutti vedere su You Tube. Silvia Calderoni se ne va elegantissima tutta-gucci per le strade romane, bussa alla porta del cantante cinese superstar Lu Han, suonando a certo Archie (il nome del cane di Andy Warhol!).

ouverture of something that never ended a nightly walk 16

Gli grida il suo amore, ma lui non risponde, impassibile, poi incrocia Gus Van Sant vestito con un completino sgargiante tuttogucci e se ne va via sul vespino insieme a uno facendoci finalmente vedere Roma di notte senza una macchina in pieno lockdown. Bellissima.

Solo per vedere Roma ripresa da Christopher Doyle, uno dei miei direttori della fotografia preferiti di sempre, varrebbe la pena darci un’occhiata. Nell'ultima puntata viene anche spiegato il senso dei bigliettini che ogni tanto compaiono nella serie. E' il testo di una canzone dei Tuxedomoon. “In a manner of speaking / I just want to say / That I could never forget the way / You told me everything / By saying nothing.”

GUCCI FEST - ALESSANDRO MICHELE

Non so. Magari in questa serie è vero che c’è un po’ di subcultura gay romana anni ’80 modello Mucca Assassina, un po’ di odore dei negozietti dell’usato del centro storico, ma i corti di Gus Van Sant e di Alessandro Michele sono così allegri e colorati, comunque pieni di sorprese, che in un periodo buio e grigio come questo non solo me li sono visti volentieri, mi hanno proprio divertito. Basta col nero e col grigio.

