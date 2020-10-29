GO (AWAY) WEST - JENNIFER ANISTON ATTACCA IL RAPPER CHE SI È CANDIDATO COME INDIPENDENTE ALLA PRESIDENZA DEGLI STATI UNITI - "NON È BELLO NÉ DIVERTENTE VOTARE PER KANYE", E LUI REPLICATO PICCATO: "NEANCHE FRIENDS ERA DIVERTENTE" - VIDEO

-

Da https://video.repubblica.it/

 

 

aniston kanye west aniston kanye west

Jennifer Aniston attacca Kayne West. E lui risponde a tono: "Friends non era divertente"

Botta e risposta tra Jennifer Aniston e Kanye West. L'attrice ha pubblicato una foto su Instagram, in cui ha scritto di avere votato per Joe Biden alle elezioni Usa. Ma le sue parole alla fine del post hanno infastidito il rapper, che si è candidato come indipendente alla presidenza degli Stati Uniti.

kanye west 3 kanye west 3

 

"Non è bello né divertente votare per Kanye", aveva scritto Jennifer Aniston. "Neanche Friends era divertente", è stata la replica di Kanye West su Twitter, riferendosi alla sitcom che ha reso celebre Jennifer Aniston. Il tweet è stato poi cancellato dal rapper.

aniston kanye west

 

 

