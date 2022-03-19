“NON FARÒ MAI PIÙ SESSO COME UNA VOLTA” - I SOCIAL SONO IMPAZZITI PER LA SCENA DI SESSO RIVOLTANTE SCODELLATA NELLA SERIE HORROR “BRAND NEW CHERRY FLAVOR”: LA PROTAGONISTA SI FA UN TAGLIO SULLA PANCIA PRIMA DELLA TROMBATA E DALLA FESSURA ESCE FUORI UN GATTINO. MA IL FIDANZATO, AL POSTO DI VOMITARE, GLI INFILA LA MANO NELLO STOMACO E I DUE SI ECCITANO PRIMA DI… VIDEO

DAGONEWS

brand new cherry flavor 8

Gli spettatori di Netflix hanno raccontato di essere scioccati dopo una scena di sesso rivoltante scodellata nella serie horror “Brand New Cherry Flavor”.

La serie, lanciata ad agosto, segue le vicende di una regista di nome Lisa che si trasferisce a Hollywood per incontrare il produttore Lou. Dopo aver convinto Lisa che può aiutarla a sfondare negli affari, Lou si rivela un disonesto e la ragazza assume una strega per maledirlo.

brand new cherry flavor 5

Tuttavia sarà lei ad avere degli effetti collaterali del sortilegio e inizia a vomitare gattini.

Nell'episodio quattro, il momento che "ha segnato le persone per tutta la vita", si vede Lisa invitare a casa il suo fidanzato Roy. Ma prima che lui arrivi si ferisce allo stomaco e da lì esce un gattino. Ma lui pare non essere troppo interessato allo squarcio e infila la mano nella ferita, provocando eccitamento a entrambi. I due poi proseguono facendo sesso abbastanza normalmente, malgrado i preliminari rivoltanti. Un scena che ha scatenato i social con persone che hanno commentato: «Mi manca la persona che ero quattro minuti fa».

