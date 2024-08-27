“This is it, this is happening”
Tickets on sale this Saturday 31st August (??8AM IST / ??9AM BST)
Dates:
Cardiff Principality Stadium - 4th/5th July
Manchester Heaton Park - 11th/12th/19th/20th July
London Wembley Stadium - 25th/26th July & 2nd/3rd August
(ANSA) - Ora è ufficiale: gli Oasis torneranno a riunirsi per una serie di spettacoli 15 anni dopo lo scioglimento. In un attesissimo messaggio delle 8 del mattino, ripreso dai media critannici, la band ha annunciato una serie di 14 spettacoli nel Regno Unito e in Irlanda la prossima estate. "Le armi sono state ammutolite. Le stelle si sono allineate. La grande attesa è finita. Venite a vedere. Non sarà trasmesso in Tv", ha detto la band. È stato confermato che le date di Cardiff, Manchester, Londra, Edimburgo e Dublino saranno gli "unici concerti degli Oasis in Europa il prossimo anno".
