27 ago 2024 10:30

PACE FATTA TRA I FRATELLI COLTELLI DEL BRIT POP – ADESSO È UFFICIALE: NOEL E LIAM GALLAGHER CONFERMANO LA REUNION DEGLI OASIS, 15 ANNI DOPO LO SCIOGLIMENTO – IL GRUPPO HA ANNUNCIATO UN TOUR DA 14 DATE NEL REGNO UNITO E IN IRLANDA, IN PROGRAMMA PER L’ESTATE 2025: “LE ARMI SONO STATE AMMUTOLITE. LE STELLE SI SONO ALLINEATE. LA GRANDE ATTESA È FINITA” – LE LOCATION PER GLI SPETTACOLI: CARDIFF, MANCHESTER, LONDRA, EDIMBURGO E DUBLINO. SARANNO GLI UNICI CONCERTI DEGLI OASIS IN EUROPA IL PROSSIMO ANNO... - VIDEO