PACE FATTA TRA I FRATELLI COLTELLI DEL BRIT POP – ADESSO È UFFICIALE: NOEL E LIAM GALLAGHER CONFERMANO LA REUNION DEGLI OASIS, 15 ANNI DOPO LO SCIOGLIMENTO – IL GRUPPO HA ANNUNCIATO UN TOUR DA 14 DATE NEL REGNO UNITO E IN IRLANDA, IN PROGRAMMA PER L’ESTATE 2025: “LE ARMI SONO STATE AMMUTOLITE. LE STELLE SI SONO ALLINEATE. LA GRANDE ATTESA È FINITA” – LE LOCATION PER GLI SPETTACOLI: CARDIFF, MANCHESTER, LONDRA, EDIMBURGO E DUBLINO. SARANNO GLI UNICI CONCERTI DEGLI OASIS IN EUROPA IL PROSSIMO ANNO... - VIDEO

-

oasis oasis

(ANSA) - Ora è ufficiale: gli Oasis torneranno a riunirsi per una serie di spettacoli 15 anni dopo lo scioglimento. In un attesissimo messaggio delle 8 del mattino, ripreso dai media critannici, la band ha annunciato una serie di 14 spettacoli nel Regno Unito e in Irlanda la prossima estate. "Le armi sono state ammutolite. Le stelle si sono allineate. La grande attesa è finita. Venite a vedere. Non sarà trasmesso in Tv", ha detto la band. È stato confermato che le date di Cardiff, Manchester, Londra, Edimburgo e Dublino saranno gli "unici concerti degli Oasis in Europa il prossimo anno".

liam e noel gallagher

 

