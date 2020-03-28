LE PAROLE DI BOB DYLAN – IL TESTO INTEGRALE DI ‘MURDER MOST FOUL’ E LA TRADUZIONE DI MARCO MOLENDINI - IL BRANO LUNGO 17 MINUTI SQUADERNA UN LUNGO ELENCO DI CANZONI E RIFERIMENTI MUSICALI. SE NE CONTANO 81 - UNA AUTOBIOGRAFIA MUSICALE E UNA CONFORTANTE PLAYLIST PER QUESTI TEMPI DI QUARANTENA - VIDEO

Marco Molendini per Dagospia

Nella sua epica canzone Murder most foul Bob Dylan fa un lungo elenco di citazioni musicali. In pratica sono l'ossatura del suo racconto, nomi, canzoni, riferimenti. Abbiamo provato a stendere la lista completa, ovviando dove gli interpreti non sono indicati con le versioni più importanti e dove non sono citati i pezzi ma gli esecutori con i brani più significativi del loro repertorio.

Ne viene fuori una lunghissima playlist che non solo è una confessione di Dylan riguardo ai suoi gusti e ai suoi riferimenti, ma anche una confortante playlist di gran musica per questi tempi di quarantena. Eccola

1. Canzone per bambini- "Hush Little Baby"

2. The Beatles - "I Want To Hold Your Hand"

3. Get your coat and go Tina Robertson

4. Gerry & The Pacemakers - "Ferry Cross the Mersey"

5. Joni Mitchell - "Woodstock"

6. The 5th Dimension - "Aquarius/Let The Sunshine In (The Flesh Failures)"

7. B.B. King - "Let The Good Times Roll"

8. Wanda Jackson - "There's A Party Goin' On"

9. Vic Damone – On the street where you live

10. Dionne Warwick – Walk on by

11. Robert Johnson - "Crossroads"

12. The Grateful Dead - "Deep Ellum Blues"

13. Jr. Walker & The All Stars - "Shotgun"

14. Kay Kyser - "The Wise Old Owl"

15. The Who - "Tommy Can You Hear Me?"

16. The Who - "The Acid Queen"

17. Elvis Presley - "Long Black Limousine"

18. Roomful of Blues - "Backseat Blues"

19. Frank Sinatra - "On the Street Where You Live"

20. Joan Baez - "Oh, Freedom"

21. Little Richard - "Send Me Some Lovin'"

22. Burt Bacharach - "Walk On By"

23. The Everly Brothers - "Wake up Little Susie"

24. The Beatles- "Dizzy Miss Lizzy"

25. Billie Holiday - "You Go To My Head"

26. Patsy Cline - "Crazy"

27. The Kingston Trio - "The New Frontier"

28. Tom Jones - "What's New Pussycat?"

29. Ray Charles - "What'd I Say"

30. Wolfman Jack - "Dust My Broom"

31. Billy Joel - "Only the Good Die Young"

32. The Kingston Trio - "Tom Dooley"

33. Louis Armstrong - "St. James Infirmary (Gambler's Blues)"

34. Etta James - "Tell Mama"

35. John Lee Hooker - "Boom Boom"

36. Billy Joesl- Only the good die young

37. Slim Harpo - "Baby Scratch My Back"

38. Guitar Slim - "The Things That I Used To Do"

39. Marilyn Monroe - "I Wanna Be Loved By You"

40. The Animals - "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood"

41. Warren Zevon - "Desperados Under the Eaves"

42. Eagles - "Take It to the Limit"

43. Elvis Presley - "Mystery Train"

44. The Platters - "Twilight Time"

45. Bob Wills - "Take Me Back To Tulsa"

46. Queen - "Another One Bites The Dust"

47. Jo Stafford - "The Old Rugged Cross"

48. Gaither Carlton - "Look Down That Lonesome Road"

49. Oscar Peterson – Night train

50. Stan Getz – What's new

51. Allman brothers - "Blue Sky"

52. Thelonious Monk – Blue Monk

53. Charlie Parker – Now's the time

54. Art Pepper -Straight life

55. Dicky Betts – Good time feeling

56. Chicago Cast - "All That Jazz"

57. Charlie Chaplin - "Chaplin and Keaton Piano and Violin Duet"

58. Woody Guthrie - "Pretty Boy Floyd"

59. Julie London - "Cry Me A River"

60. The Beatles - "Revolution 9"

61. Nat King Cole - "Nature Boy"

62. Cher- "Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)"

63. Stevie Nicks - "Rooms on Fire"

64. Billy Joe Royal - "Down in the Boondocks"

65. Elvis Presley - "One Night Of Sin"

67. The Animals - "House of the Rising Sun"

68. Erroll Garner – "Misty"

69. Sonny Rollins – Old devil moon

70. Jelly Roll Mortn -King porter stomp

71. Eileen Rodgers - "Anything Goes"

72. Benny Goodman – Stompin' at the Savoy

73. Little Richard - "Lucille"

74. Chet Baker - "Deep In A Dream"

75. Randy Newman - "Lonely at the Top"

76. Ludwig van Beethoven - "Moonlight Sonata (1st Movement)"

77. Little Walter - "Key to the Highway"

78. Tennessee Ernie Ford - "Marching Through Georgia"

79. The Corries - "Dumbarton's Drums"

80. Hoagy Carmichael - "Memphis In June"

81. Bud Powell - Love me or leave me

It was a dark day in Dallas, November '63

A day that will live on in infamy

President Kennedy was a-ridin' high

Good day to be livin' and a good day to die

Being led to the slaughter like a sacrificial lamb

He said, "Wait a minute, boys, you know who I am?"

Of course we do, we know who you are!

Then they blew off his head while he was still in the car

Shot down like a dog in broad daylight

Was a matter of timing and the timing was right

You got unpaid debts, we've come to collect

We're gonna kill you with hatred, without any respect

We'll mock you and shock you and we'll put it in your face

We've already got someone here to take your place

The day they blew out the brains of the king

Thousands were watching, no one saw a thing

It happened so quickly, so quick, by surprise

Right there in front of everyone's eyes

Greatest magic trick ever under the sun

Perfectly executed, skillfully done

Wolfman, oh wolfman, oh wolfman howl

Rub-a-dub-dub, it's a murder most foul

[Verse 2]

Hush, little children, you'll understand

The Beatles are comin', they're gonna hold your hand

Slide down the banister, go get your coat

Ferry 'cross the Mersey and go for the throat

There's three bums comin' all dressed in rags

Pick up the pieces and lower the flags

I'm goin' to Woodstock, it's the Aquarian Age

Then I'll go to Altamont and sit near the stage

Put your head out the window, let the good times roll

There's a party going on behind the Grassy Knoll

Stack up the bricks, pour the cement

Don't say Dallas don't love you, Mr. President

Put your foot in the tank and then step on the gas

Try to make it to the triple underpass

Blackface singer, whiteface clown

Better not show your faces after the sun goes down

Up in the red light district, they've got cop on the beat

Living in a nightmare on Elm Street

When you're down on Deep Ellum, put your money in your shoe

Don't ask what your country can do for you

Cash on the ballot, money to burn

Dealey Plaza, make a left-hand turn

I'm going down to the crossroads, gonna flag a ride

The place where faith, hope, and charity lie

Shoot him while he runs, boy, shoot him while you can

See if you can shoot the invisible man

Goodbye, Charlie! Goodbye, Uncle Sam!

Frankly, Miss Scarlett, I don't give a damn

What is the truth, and where did it go?

Ask Oswald and Ruby, they oughta know

Shut your mouth, said a wise old owl

Business is business, and it's a murder most foul

[Verse 3]

Tommy, can you hear me? I'm the Acid Queen

I'm riding in a long, black Lincoln limousine

Ridin' in the backseat next to my wife

Headed straight on in to the afterlife

I'm leaning to the left, I got my head in her lap

Hold on, I've been led into some kind of a trap

Where we ask no quarter, and no quarter do we give

We're right down the street, from the street where you live

They mutilated his body and they took out his brain

What more could they do? They piled on the pain

But his soul was not there where it was supposed to be at

For the last fifty years they've been searchin' for that

Freedom, oh freedom, freedom over me

I hate to tell you, mister, but only dead men are free

Send me some lovin', then tell me no lie

Throw the gun in the gutter and walk on by

Wake up, little Susie, let's go for a drive

Cross the Trinity River, let's keep hope alive

Turn the radio on, don't touch the dials

Parkland hospital, only six more miles

You got me dizzy, Miss Lizzy, you filled me with lead

That magic bullet of yours has gone to my head

I'm just a patsy like Patsy Cline

Never shot anyone from in front or behind

I've blood in my eye, got blood in my ear

I'm never gonna make it to the new frontier

Zapruder's film I seen night before

Seen it thirty-three times, maybe more

It's vile and deceitful, it's cruel and it's mean

Ugliest thing that you ever have seen

They killed him once and they killed him twice

Killed him like a human sacrifice

The day that they killed him, someone said to me, "Son

The age of the Antichrist has just only begun"

Air Force One comin' in through the gate

Johnson sworn in at 2:38

Let me know when you decide to throw in the towel

It is what it is, and it's murder most foul

[Verse 4]

What's new, pussycat? What'd I say?

I said the soul of a nation been torn away

And it's beginning to go into a slow decay

And that it's thirty-six hours past Judgment Day

Wolfman Jack, he's speaking in tongues

He's going on and on at the top of his lungs

Play me a song, Mr. Wolfman Jack

Play it for me in my long Cadillac

Play me that "Only the Good Die Young"

Take me to the place Tom Dooley was hung

Play "St. James Infirmary" and the Court of King James

If you want to remember, you better write down the names

Play Etta James, too, play "I'd Rather Go Blind"

Play it for the man with the telepathic mind

Play John Lee Hooker, play "Scratch My Back"

Play it for that strip club owner named Jack

Guitar Slim going down slow

Play it for me and for Marilyn Monroe

[Verse 5]

Play "Please Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood"

Play it for the First Lady, she ain't feeling any good

Play Don Henley, play Glenn Frey

Take it to the limit and let it go by

Play it for Carl Wilson, too

Looking far, far away down Gower Avenue

Play tragedy, play "Twilight Time"

Take me back to Tulsa to the scene of the crime

Play another one and "Another One Bites the Dust"

Play "The Old Rugged Cross" and "In God We Trust"

Ride the pink horse down that long, lonesome road

Stand there and wait for his head to explode

Play "Mystery Train" for Mr. Mystery

The man who fell down dead like a rootless tree

Play it for the reverend, play it for the pastor

Play it for the dog that got no master

Play Oscar Peterson, play Stan Getz

Play "Blue Sky," play Dickey Betts

Play Art Pepper, Thelonious Monk

Charlie Parker and all that junk

All that junk and "All That Jazz"

Play something for the Birdman of Alcatraz

Play Buster Keaton, play Harold Lloyd

Play Bugsy Siegel, play Pretty Boy Floyd

Play the numbers, play the odds

Play "Cry Me A River" for the Lord of the gods

Play Number nine, play Number six

Play it for Lindsey and Stevie Nicks

Play Nat King Cole, play "Nature Boy"

Play "Down In The Boondocks" for Terry Malloy

Play "It Happened One Night" and "One Night of Sin"

There's twelve million souls that are listening in

Play "Merchant of Venice", play "Merchants of Death"

Play "Stella by Starlight" for Lady Macbeth

Don't worry, Mr. President, help's on the way

Your brothers are comin', there'll be hell to pay

Brothers? What brothers? What's this about hell?

Tell them, "We're waiting, keep coming," we'll get them as well

Love Field is where his plane touched down

But it never did get back up off the ground

Was a hard act to follow, second to none

They killed him on the altar of the rising sun

Play "Misty" for me and "That Old Devil Moon"

Play "Anything Goes" and "Memphis in June"

Play "Lonely At the Top" and "Lonely Are the Brave"

Play it for Houdini spinning around his grave

Play Jelly Roll Morton, play "Lucille"

Play "Deep In a Dream", and play "Driving Wheel"

Play "Moonlight Sonata" in F-sharp

And "A Key to the Highway" for the king on the harp

Play "Marching Through Georgia" and "Dumbarton's Drums"

Play darkness and death will come when it comes

Play "Love Me Or Leave Me" by the great Bud Powell

Play "The Blood-stained Banner", play "Murder Most Foul"

Murder Most Foul - TESTO IN ITALIANO BY MARCO MOLENDINI

E' stato un giorno buio a Dallas, Novembre '63

Un giorno che vivrà nell'infamia

Il presidente Kennedy è stato sbalzato da cavallo

Un bel giorno per vivere e un bel giorno per morire

condotto al macello come un agnello sacrificale

“ Aspetta un minuto - ha detto - ragazzi, sapete chi sono io?"

Certo che lo sappiamo, sappiamo chi sei!

Poi gli hanno fatto esplodere la testa mentre era ancora in macchina

Abbattuto come un cane in pieno giorno

Era una questione di tempi e i tempi erano giusti

Hai debiti da pagare, siamo venuti a riscuotere

ti uccideremo con odio, senza alcun rispetto

Ci faremo beffe di te, ti scioccheremo e ti sbatteremo tutto in faccia

Abbiamo già qualcuno qui per prendere il tuo posto

Il giorno che il cervello del re venne schizzato fuori

erano in migliaia a guardare da casa e hanno visto tutto

E 'successo così in fretta, in modo rapido, di sorpresa

Proprio lì davanti agli occhi di tutti

il più grande trucco di magia ma avvenuto sotto il sole

Perfettamente eseguito, abilmente fatto

Wolfman, oh Wolfman, oh Wolfman Howl

Rub-a-dub-dub, si tratta di un omicidio che vola

Zitti, figlioli, capirete

I Beatles stanno arrivando con la loro (I want to) Hold your hand

slide down the banister (lascia cadere la ringhiera), go get your coat (vai a prendere il tuo cappotto)

Ferry across the Mersey (attraversa in traghetto il Mersey) e scende per la gola

Ci sono tre barboni che arrivano tutti vestiti di stracci

Raccogli i pezzi e abbassa le bandiere

Sto andando a Woodstock, è l'Era dell'Acquario

Poi andrò a Altamont e siederò vicino al palco

Metti la testa fuori dalla finestra, Let the good times roll (lascia scorrere i bei tempi)

C'è una festa in corso dietro la Grassy Knoll

Impilare i mattoni, metti il cemento

Non dire Dallas non ti amo, Signor Presidente

Metti il tuo piede nel carro e spingi sul gas

Prova a attraversare il triplo sottopassaggio

Cantante dalla faccia nera, clown dalla faccia bianca

Meglio non mostrare le vostre facce dopo che il sole tramonta

Su nel quartiere a luci rosse, hanno ottenuto il poliziotto di pattuglia

Vivere in un incubo on Elm Street

Quando sei giù a Deep Ellum, metti il denaro nelle scarpe

Non chiedere che cosa il tuo paese può fare per te

Denaro sulla scheda elettorale, soldi da bruciare

Dealey Plaza, gira a sinistra

Vado giù al bivio, faccio fare un giro alla bandiera

Il posto dove fede, speranza e carità e si trovano giacciono

Sparategli mentre corre, ragazzo, sparategli finchè potete

Vedete se è possibile sparare l'uomo invisibile

Arrivederci, Charlie! Addio, Zio Sam!

Francamente, Miss Scarlett, non me ne frega un accidente

Qual è la verità, e dove è andata?

Chiedi a Oswald e Ruby, loro devono saperlo

Chiudi la bocca, ha detto un vecchio gufo saggio

Gli affari sono affari, e si tratta di un omicidio più fallo

[Verse 3]

Tommy, can you hear me? (Tommy, mi senti?). Sono la Acid Queen

Sto viaggiando su una lunga limousine Lincoln nera

Viaggiando sul sedile posteriore accanto a mia moglie

Tiro dritto in per l'aldilà

Mi sono accasciato a sinistra, la mia testa nel suo grembo

Aspetta, sono finito in una trappola

Dove siamo senza quartiere, e senza quartiere ci muoviamo

Siamo proprio in fondo alla strada, The street where you live (la strada dove vivi)

Hanno mutilato il suo corpo e hanno fatto uscire il suo cervello

Che altro potevano fare? Appoggiati al dolore

Ma la sua anima non era lì dove si pensava che fosse

Ci hanno provato negli ultimi cinquanta anni

Libertà, oh libertà, libertà su di me

Odio dirtelo, signore, ma solo i morti sono liberi

Inviami un po' di amore, poi non dirmi bugie

Getta la pistola nella grondaia e continua a camminare

Wake up litle Suzie (Svegliati, piccola Susie), andiamo a fare un giro

Attraversiamo il fiume Trinity, teniamo viva la speranza

Accendiamo la radio, non tocchiamo le manopole

Ospedale Parkland ospedale, solo altre sei miglia

You got me Dizzy Miss Lizzy, mi hai riempito di piombo

Quel magico proiettile è finito nella mia testa

Sono solo un capro espiatorio come Patsy Cline

Mai sparato a nessuno davanti o dietro

C'è il sangue nei miei occhi, il sangue nelle mie orecchie

Non ce la farà mai ad arrivare alla Nuova frontiera

Ho visto il film di Zapruder la sera prima

L'ho visto trentatré volte, forse di più

E' vile e subdolo, è crudele ed è cattivo

La cosa più brutta che potrai mai vedere

L'hanno ucciso una sola volta e lo hanno ucciso due volte

Lo hanno ucciso ed è stato come un sacrificio umano

Il giorno in cui l'hanno ucciso, qualcuno mi ha detto, "Figlio

L'epoca dell'Anticristo è appena iniziata"

Air Force One entra dalla porta

Johnson giura alle 2:38

Fatemi sapere quando si decide di gettare la spugna

E 'quello che è, è un Assassinio sul palcoscenico

What's new Pussycat? What'd I say?

Ho detto che l'anima di una nazione è stata strappata via

E si sta avviando verso un lento decadimento

E che si tratta di trentasei ore dopo il giorno del giudizio

Wolfman Jack, sta parlando varie lingue

Sta andando avanti e avanti fino cima dei suoi polmoni

Suonami una canzone, Mr. Jack Wolfman

Suonala per me nella mia lunga Cadillac

Suonami Only the good die young

Portami dove Tom Dooley è stato appeso

Suona "St. James Infirmary" e The Court of King James

Se vuoi ricordare, i nomi è meglio scriverseli

Suona anche Etta James, anche, “I'd rather go blind"

Suona per l'uomo dalla mente telepatica

Suona John Lee Hooker, suona "Scratch My Back"

Suona per quel proprietario di strip club di nome Jack

Guitar Slim va giù lento

Suonalo per me e per Marilyn Monroe

Suona per favore “Don't let Me Be Misunderstood"

Suona per la First Lady, lei non si sente affatto bene

Suona Don Henley, suona Glenn Frey

Portalo al limite e lascialo andare da

Suona per Carl Wilson, anche

Guardando lontano, molto lontano vero Gower avenue

Suona la tragedia, suona "Twilight Time"

Take me back to Tulsa sulla scena del crimine

Suonane un'altra e "Another one bites the dust"

Suona "The Old Rugged Cross" e "In God We Trust"

Cavalca il cavallo rosa lungo la Lonsome road

Fermati lì e aspetta che la sua testa esploda

Suona "Mystery Train" per Mr Mistery

L'uomo che cadde morto come un albero senza radici

Suona per il reverendo, suona per il parroco

Suona per il cane che non ha nessun padrone

Suona Oscar Peterson, suon Stan Getz

Suona "Blue Sky,", suona Dickey Betts

Suona Art Pepper, Thelonious Monk

Charlie Parker e tutta quella droga

Tutta quella droga e "All That Jazz"

Suona qualcosa per l'uomo di Alcatraz

Guarda Buster Keaton, guarda Harold Lloyd

Guarda Bugsy Siegel, suona Pretty Boy Floyd

Gioca i numeri, giocare le probabilità

Suona "Cry Me A River" per il Signore degli dei

Gioca il numero nove e gioca il numero sei

Giocalo per Lindsey e Stevie Nicks

Suona Nat King Cole, suona "Nature Boy"

Suona "Down In The Boondocks" per Terry Malloy

Guarda "Accadde una notte" e "One Night of Sin"

Ci sono dodici milioni di anime che stanno ascoltando

Guarda il "Mercante di Venezia", guarda " I mercanti di morte"

Suona "Stella by Starlight" per Lady Macbeth

Non ti preoccupare, mister Presidente, l'aiuto sta arrivando

Stanno arrivando i tuoi fratelli', ci sarà l'inferno da pagare

Fratelli? Che fratelli? Che c'entra l'inferno?

Dite loro, "stiamo aspettando, continuiamo a venire," avremo anche loro

Love Field è dove il suo aereo è atterrato

Ma non è mai riuscito a decollare da terra

Era una cosa difficile da fare, seconda a nessuno

L'hanno ucciso sull'altare del sol che sorge

Suona "Misty" per me e "That Old Devil Moon"

Suona "Anything Goes" e "Memphis in june"

Suona “Lonely at the top” e "Lonely are the brave"

Suonale per Houdini legato dentro alla sua tomba

Suona Jelly Roll Morton, suona "Lucille"

Suona "Deep in a dream", e suona “Driving wheel"

Suona "Charo di luna" in fa diesis

Suona "A key to the highway" per il re con l'arpa

Suona "Marching thorugh Georgia" e "Dumbarton's drums"

Suona, oscurità e morte verranno quando verranno

Suona "Love Me Or Leave Me" del grande Bud Powell

Suona "The Blood-stained banner", guarda "Assassinio sul palcoscenico"

