Nella sua epica canzone Murder most foul Bob Dylan fa un lungo elenco di citazioni musicali. In pratica sono l'ossatura del suo racconto, nomi, canzoni, riferimenti. Abbiamo provato a stendere la lista completa, ovviando dove gli interpreti non sono indicati con le versioni più importanti e dove non sono citati i pezzi ma gli esecutori con i brani più significativi del loro repertorio.
Ne viene fuori una lunghissima playlist che non solo è una confessione di Dylan riguardo ai suoi gusti e ai suoi riferimenti, ma anche una confortante playlist di gran musica per questi tempi di quarantena. Eccola
1. Canzone per bambini- "Hush Little Baby"
2. The Beatles - "I Want To Hold Your Hand"
3. Get your coat and go Tina Robertson
4. Gerry & The Pacemakers - "Ferry Cross the Mersey"
5. Joni Mitchell - "Woodstock"
6. The 5th Dimension - "Aquarius/Let The Sunshine In (The Flesh Failures)"
7. B.B. King - "Let The Good Times Roll"
8. Wanda Jackson - "There's A Party Goin' On"
9. Vic Damone – On the street where you live
10. Dionne Warwick – Walk on by
11. Robert Johnson - "Crossroads"
12. The Grateful Dead - "Deep Ellum Blues"
13. Jr. Walker & The All Stars - "Shotgun"
14. Kay Kyser - "The Wise Old Owl"
15. The Who - "Tommy Can You Hear Me?"
16. The Who - "The Acid Queen"
17. Elvis Presley - "Long Black Limousine"
18. Roomful of Blues - "Backseat Blues"
19. Frank Sinatra - "On the Street Where You Live"
20. Joan Baez - "Oh, Freedom"
21. Little Richard - "Send Me Some Lovin'"
22. Burt Bacharach - "Walk On By"
23. The Everly Brothers - "Wake up Little Susie"
24. The Beatles- "Dizzy Miss Lizzy"
25. Billie Holiday - "You Go To My Head"
26. Patsy Cline - "Crazy"
27. The Kingston Trio - "The New Frontier"
28. Tom Jones - "What's New Pussycat?"
29. Ray Charles - "What'd I Say"
30. Wolfman Jack - "Dust My Broom"
31. Billy Joel - "Only the Good Die Young"
32. The Kingston Trio - "Tom Dooley"
33. Louis Armstrong - "St. James Infirmary (Gambler's Blues)"
34. Etta James - "Tell Mama"
35. John Lee Hooker - "Boom Boom"
36. Billy Joesl- Only the good die young
37. Slim Harpo - "Baby Scratch My Back"
38. Guitar Slim - "The Things That I Used To Do"
39. Marilyn Monroe - "I Wanna Be Loved By You"
40. The Animals - "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood"
41. Warren Zevon - "Desperados Under the Eaves"
42. Eagles - "Take It to the Limit"
43. Elvis Presley - "Mystery Train"
44. The Platters - "Twilight Time"
45. Bob Wills - "Take Me Back To Tulsa"
46. Queen - "Another One Bites The Dust"
47. Jo Stafford - "The Old Rugged Cross"
48. Gaither Carlton - "Look Down That Lonesome Road"
49. Oscar Peterson – Night train
50. Stan Getz – What's new
51. Allman brothers - "Blue Sky"
52. Thelonious Monk – Blue Monk
53. Charlie Parker – Now's the time
54. Art Pepper -Straight life
55. Dicky Betts – Good time feeling
56. Chicago Cast - "All That Jazz"
57. Charlie Chaplin - "Chaplin and Keaton Piano and Violin Duet"
58. Woody Guthrie - "Pretty Boy Floyd"
59. Julie London - "Cry Me A River"
60. The Beatles - "Revolution 9"
61. Nat King Cole - "Nature Boy"
62. Cher- "Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)"
63. Stevie Nicks - "Rooms on Fire"
64. Billy Joe Royal - "Down in the Boondocks"
65. Elvis Presley - "One Night Of Sin"
67. The Animals - "House of the Rising Sun"
68. Erroll Garner – "Misty"
69. Sonny Rollins – Old devil moon
70. Jelly Roll Mortn -King porter stomp
71. Eileen Rodgers - "Anything Goes"
72. Benny Goodman – Stompin' at the Savoy
73. Little Richard - "Lucille"
74. Chet Baker - "Deep In A Dream"
75. Randy Newman - "Lonely at the Top"
76. Ludwig van Beethoven - "Moonlight Sonata (1st Movement)"
77. Little Walter - "Key to the Highway"
78. Tennessee Ernie Ford - "Marching Through Georgia"
79. The Corries - "Dumbarton's Drums"
80. Hoagy Carmichael - "Memphis In June"
81. Bud Powell - Love me or leave me
It was a dark day in Dallas, November '63
A day that will live on in infamy
President Kennedy was a-ridin' high
Good day to be livin' and a good day to die
Being led to the slaughter like a sacrificial lamb
He said, "Wait a minute, boys, you know who I am?"
Of course we do, we know who you are!
Then they blew off his head while he was still in the car
Shot down like a dog in broad daylight
Was a matter of timing and the timing was right
You got unpaid debts, we've come to collect
We're gonna kill you with hatred, without any respect
We'll mock you and shock you and we'll put it in your face
We've already got someone here to take your place
The day they blew out the brains of the king
Thousands were watching, no one saw a thing
It happened so quickly, so quick, by surprise
Right there in front of everyone's eyes
Greatest magic trick ever under the sun
Perfectly executed, skillfully done
Wolfman, oh wolfman, oh wolfman howl
Rub-a-dub-dub, it's a murder most foul
[Verse 2]
Hush, little children, you'll understand
The Beatles are comin', they're gonna hold your hand
Slide down the banister, go get your coat
Ferry 'cross the Mersey and go for the throat
There's three bums comin' all dressed in rags
Pick up the pieces and lower the flags
I'm goin' to Woodstock, it's the Aquarian Age
Then I'll go to Altamont and sit near the stage
Put your head out the window, let the good times roll
There's a party going on behind the Grassy Knoll
Stack up the bricks, pour the cement
Don't say Dallas don't love you, Mr. President
Put your foot in the tank and then step on the gas
Try to make it to the triple underpass
Blackface singer, whiteface clown
Better not show your faces after the sun goes down
Up in the red light district, they've got cop on the beat
Living in a nightmare on Elm Street
When you're down on Deep Ellum, put your money in your shoe
Don't ask what your country can do for you
Cash on the ballot, money to burn
Dealey Plaza, make a left-hand turn
I'm going down to the crossroads, gonna flag a ride
The place where faith, hope, and charity lie
Shoot him while he runs, boy, shoot him while you can
See if you can shoot the invisible man
Goodbye, Charlie! Goodbye, Uncle Sam!
Frankly, Miss Scarlett, I don't give a damn
What is the truth, and where did it go?
Ask Oswald and Ruby, they oughta know
Shut your mouth, said a wise old owl
Business is business, and it's a murder most foul
[Verse 3]
Tommy, can you hear me? I'm the Acid Queen
I'm riding in a long, black Lincoln limousine
Ridin' in the backseat next to my wife
Headed straight on in to the afterlife
I'm leaning to the left, I got my head in her lap
Hold on, I've been led into some kind of a trap
Where we ask no quarter, and no quarter do we give
We're right down the street, from the street where you live
They mutilated his body and they took out his brain
What more could they do? They piled on the pain
But his soul was not there where it was supposed to be at
For the last fifty years they've been searchin' for that
Freedom, oh freedom, freedom over me
I hate to tell you, mister, but only dead men are free
Send me some lovin', then tell me no lie
Throw the gun in the gutter and walk on by
Wake up, little Susie, let's go for a drive
Cross the Trinity River, let's keep hope alive
Turn the radio on, don't touch the dials
Parkland hospital, only six more miles
You got me dizzy, Miss Lizzy, you filled me with lead
That magic bullet of yours has gone to my head
I'm just a patsy like Patsy Cline
Never shot anyone from in front or behind
I've blood in my eye, got blood in my ear
I'm never gonna make it to the new frontier
Zapruder's film I seen night before
Seen it thirty-three times, maybe more
It's vile and deceitful, it's cruel and it's mean
Ugliest thing that you ever have seen
They killed him once and they killed him twice
Killed him like a human sacrifice
The day that they killed him, someone said to me, "Son
The age of the Antichrist has just only begun"
Air Force One comin' in through the gate
Johnson sworn in at 2:38
Let me know when you decide to throw in the towel
It is what it is, and it's murder most foul
[Verse 4]
What's new, pussycat? What'd I say?
I said the soul of a nation been torn away
And it's beginning to go into a slow decay
And that it's thirty-six hours past Judgment Day
Wolfman Jack, he's speaking in tongues
He's going on and on at the top of his lungs
Play me a song, Mr. Wolfman Jack
Play it for me in my long Cadillac
Play me that "Only the Good Die Young"
Take me to the place Tom Dooley was hung
Play "St. James Infirmary" and the Court of King James
If you want to remember, you better write down the names
Play Etta James, too, play "I'd Rather Go Blind"
Play it for the man with the telepathic mind
Play John Lee Hooker, play "Scratch My Back"
Play it for that strip club owner named Jack
Guitar Slim going down slow
Play it for me and for Marilyn Monroe
[Verse 5]
Play "Please Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood"
Play it for the First Lady, she ain't feeling any good
Play Don Henley, play Glenn Frey
Take it to the limit and let it go by
Play it for Carl Wilson, too
Looking far, far away down Gower Avenue
Play tragedy, play "Twilight Time"
Take me back to Tulsa to the scene of the crime
Play another one and "Another One Bites the Dust"
Play "The Old Rugged Cross" and "In God We Trust"
Ride the pink horse down that long, lonesome road
Stand there and wait for his head to explode
Play "Mystery Train" for Mr. Mystery
The man who fell down dead like a rootless tree
Play it for the reverend, play it for the pastor
Play it for the dog that got no master
Play Oscar Peterson, play Stan Getz
Play "Blue Sky," play Dickey Betts
Play Art Pepper, Thelonious Monk
Charlie Parker and all that junk
All that junk and "All That Jazz"
Play something for the Birdman of Alcatraz
Play Buster Keaton, play Harold Lloyd
Play Bugsy Siegel, play Pretty Boy Floyd
Play the numbers, play the odds
Play "Cry Me A River" for the Lord of the gods
Play Number nine, play Number six
Play it for Lindsey and Stevie Nicks
Play Nat King Cole, play "Nature Boy"
Play "Down In The Boondocks" for Terry Malloy
Play "It Happened One Night" and "One Night of Sin"
There's twelve million souls that are listening in
Play "Merchant of Venice", play "Merchants of Death"
Play "Stella by Starlight" for Lady Macbeth
Don't worry, Mr. President, help's on the way
Your brothers are comin', there'll be hell to pay
Brothers? What brothers? What's this about hell?
Tell them, "We're waiting, keep coming," we'll get them as well
Love Field is where his plane touched down
But it never did get back up off the ground
Was a hard act to follow, second to none
They killed him on the altar of the rising sun
Play "Misty" for me and "That Old Devil Moon"
Play "Anything Goes" and "Memphis in June"
Play "Lonely At the Top" and "Lonely Are the Brave"
Play it for Houdini spinning around his grave
Play Jelly Roll Morton, play "Lucille"
Play "Deep In a Dream", and play "Driving Wheel"
Play "Moonlight Sonata" in F-sharp
And "A Key to the Highway" for the king on the harp
Play "Marching Through Georgia" and "Dumbarton's Drums"
Play darkness and death will come when it comes
Play "Love Me Or Leave Me" by the great Bud Powell
Play "The Blood-stained Banner", play "Murder Most Foul"
Murder Most Foul - TESTO IN ITALIANO BY MARCO MOLENDINI
E' stato un giorno buio a Dallas, Novembre '63
Un giorno che vivrà nell'infamia
Il presidente Kennedy è stato sbalzato da cavallo
Un bel giorno per vivere e un bel giorno per morire
condotto al macello come un agnello sacrificale
“Aspetta un minuto - ha detto - ragazzi, sapete chi sono io?"
Certo che lo sappiamo, sappiamo chi sei!
Poi gli hanno fatto esplodere la testa mentre era ancora in macchina
Abbattuto come un cane in pieno giorno
Era una questione di tempi e i tempi erano giusti
Hai debiti da pagare, siamo venuti a riscuotere
ti uccideremo con odio, senza alcun rispetto
Ci faremo beffe di te, ti scioccheremo e ti sbatteremo tutto in faccia
Abbiamo già qualcuno qui per prendere il tuo posto
Il giorno che il cervello del re venne schizzato fuori
erano in migliaia a guardare da casa e hanno visto tutto
E 'successo così in fretta, in modo rapido, di sorpresa
Proprio lì davanti agli occhi di tutti
il più grande trucco di magia ma avvenuto sotto il sole
Perfettamente eseguito, abilmente fatto
Wolfman, oh Wolfman, oh Wolfman Howl
Rub-a-dub-dub, si tratta di un omicidio che vola
Zitti, figlioli, capirete
I Beatles stanno arrivando con la loro (I want to) Hold your hand
slide down the banister (lascia cadere la ringhiera), go get your coat (vai a prendere il tuo cappotto)
Ferry across the Mersey (attraversa in traghetto il Mersey) e scende per la gola
Ci sono tre barboni che arrivano tutti vestiti di stracci
Raccogli i pezzi e abbassa le bandiere
Sto andando a Woodstock, è l'Era dell'Acquario
Poi andrò a Altamont e siederò vicino al palco
Metti la testa fuori dalla finestra, Let the good times roll (lascia scorrere i bei tempi)
C'è una festa in corso dietro la Grassy Knoll
Impilare i mattoni, metti il cemento
Non dire Dallas non ti amo, Signor Presidente
Metti il tuo piede nel carro e spingi sul gas
Prova a attraversare il triplo sottopassaggio
Cantante dalla faccia nera, clown dalla faccia bianca
Meglio non mostrare le vostre facce dopo che il sole tramonta
Su nel quartiere a luci rosse, hanno ottenuto il poliziotto di pattuglia
Vivere in un incubo on Elm Street
Quando sei giù a Deep Ellum, metti il denaro nelle scarpe
Non chiedere che cosa il tuo paese può fare per te
Denaro sulla scheda elettorale, soldi da bruciare
Dealey Plaza, gira a sinistra
Vado giù al bivio, faccio fare un giro alla bandiera
Il posto dove fede, speranza e carità e si trovano giacciono
Sparategli mentre corre, ragazzo, sparategli finchè potete
Vedete se è possibile sparare l'uomo invisibile
Arrivederci, Charlie! Addio, Zio Sam!
Francamente, Miss Scarlett, non me ne frega un accidente
Qual è la verità, e dove è andata?
Chiedi a Oswald e Ruby, loro devono saperlo
Chiudi la bocca, ha detto un vecchio gufo saggio
Gli affari sono affari, e si tratta di un omicidio più fallo
[Verse 3]
Tommy, can you hear me? (Tommy, mi senti?). Sono la Acid Queen
Sto viaggiando su una lunga limousine Lincoln nera
Viaggiando sul sedile posteriore accanto a mia moglie
Tiro dritto in per l'aldilà
Mi sono accasciato a sinistra, la mia testa nel suo grembo
Aspetta, sono finito in una trappola
Dove siamo senza quartiere, e senza quartiere ci muoviamo
Siamo proprio in fondo alla strada, The street where you live (la strada dove vivi)
Hanno mutilato il suo corpo e hanno fatto uscire il suo cervello
Che altro potevano fare? Appoggiati al dolore
Ma la sua anima non era lì dove si pensava che fosse
Ci hanno provato negli ultimi cinquanta anni
Libertà, oh libertà, libertà su di me
Odio dirtelo, signore, ma solo i morti sono liberi
Inviami un po' di amore, poi non dirmi bugie
Getta la pistola nella grondaia e continua a camminare
Wake up litle Suzie (Svegliati, piccola Susie), andiamo a fare un giro
Attraversiamo il fiume Trinity, teniamo viva la speranza
Accendiamo la radio, non tocchiamo le manopole
Ospedale Parkland ospedale, solo altre sei miglia
You got me Dizzy Miss Lizzy, mi hai riempito di piombo
Quel magico proiettile è finito nella mia testa
Sono solo un capro espiatorio come Patsy Cline
Mai sparato a nessuno davanti o dietro
C'è il sangue nei miei occhi, il sangue nelle mie orecchie
Non ce la farà mai ad arrivare alla Nuova frontiera
Ho visto il film di Zapruder la sera prima
L'ho visto trentatré volte, forse di più
E' vile e subdolo, è crudele ed è cattivo
La cosa più brutta che potrai mai vedere
L'hanno ucciso una sola volta e lo hanno ucciso due volte
Lo hanno ucciso ed è stato come un sacrificio umano
Il giorno in cui l'hanno ucciso, qualcuno mi ha detto, "Figlio
L'epoca dell'Anticristo è appena iniziata"
Air Force One entra dalla porta
Johnson giura alle 2:38
Fatemi sapere quando si decide di gettare la spugna
E 'quello che è, è un Assassinio sul palcoscenico
What's new Pussycat? What'd I say?
Ho detto che l'anima di una nazione è stata strappata via
E si sta avviando verso un lento decadimento
E che si tratta di trentasei ore dopo il giorno del giudizio
Wolfman Jack, sta parlando varie lingue
Sta andando avanti e avanti fino cima dei suoi polmoni
Suonami una canzone, Mr. Jack Wolfman
Suonala per me nella mia lunga Cadillac
Suonami Only the good die young
Portami dove Tom Dooley è stato appeso
Suona "St. James Infirmary" e The Court of King James
Se vuoi ricordare, i nomi è meglio scriverseli
Suona anche Etta James, anche, “I'd rather go blind"
Suona per l'uomo dalla mente telepatica
Suona John Lee Hooker, suona "Scratch My Back"
Suona per quel proprietario di strip club di nome Jack
Guitar Slim va giù lento
Suonalo per me e per Marilyn Monroe
Suona per favore “Don't let Me Be Misunderstood"
Suona per la First Lady, lei non si sente affatto bene
Suona Don Henley, suona Glenn Frey
Portalo al limite e lascialo andare da
Suona per Carl Wilson, anche
Guardando lontano, molto lontano vero Gower avenue
Suona la tragedia, suona "Twilight Time"
Take me back to Tulsa sulla scena del crimine
Suonane un'altra e "Another one bites the dust"
Suona "The Old Rugged Cross" e "In God We Trust"
Cavalca il cavallo rosa lungo la Lonsome road
Fermati lì e aspetta che la sua testa esploda
Suona "Mystery Train" per Mr Mistery
L'uomo che cadde morto come un albero senza radici
Suona per il reverendo, suona per il parroco
Suona per il cane che non ha nessun padrone
Suona Oscar Peterson, suon Stan Getz
Suona "Blue Sky,", suona Dickey Betts
Suona Art Pepper, Thelonious Monk
Charlie Parker e tutta quella droga
Tutta quella droga e "All That Jazz"
Suona qualcosa per l'uomo di Alcatraz
Guarda Buster Keaton, guarda Harold Lloyd
Guarda Bugsy Siegel, suona Pretty Boy Floyd
Gioca i numeri, giocare le probabilità
Suona "Cry Me A River" per il Signore degli dei
Gioca il numero nove e gioca il numero sei
Giocalo per Lindsey e Stevie Nicks
Suona Nat King Cole, suona "Nature Boy"
Suona "Down In The Boondocks" per Terry Malloy
Guarda "Accadde una notte" e "One Night of Sin"
Ci sono dodici milioni di anime che stanno ascoltando
Guarda il "Mercante di Venezia", guarda " I mercanti di morte"
Suona "Stella by Starlight" per Lady Macbeth
Non ti preoccupare, mister Presidente, l'aiuto sta arrivando
Stanno arrivando i tuoi fratelli', ci sarà l'inferno da pagare
Fratelli? Che fratelli? Che c'entra l'inferno?
Dite loro, "stiamo aspettando, continuiamo a venire," avremo anche loro
Love Field è dove il suo aereo è atterrato
Ma non è mai riuscito a decollare da terra
Era una cosa difficile da fare, seconda a nessuno
L'hanno ucciso sull'altare del sol che sorge
Suona "Misty" per me e "That Old Devil Moon"
Suona "Anything Goes" e "Memphis in june"
Suona “Lonely at the top” e "Lonely are the brave"
Suonale per Houdini legato dentro alla sua tomba
Suona Jelly Roll Morton, suona "Lucille"
Suona "Deep in a dream", e suona “Driving wheel"
Suona "Charo di luna" in fa diesis
Suona "A key to the highway" per il re con l'arpa
Suona "Marching thorugh Georgia" e "Dumbarton's drums"
Suona, oscurità e morte verranno quando verranno
Suona "Love Me Or Leave Me" del grande Bud Powell
Suona "The Blood-stained banner", guarda "Assassinio sul palcoscenico"
