GLI "AWARD" DEI GIUSTI - PREPARIAMOCI. PERCHÉ LE NOMINATION DEI CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS CI FANNO CAPIRE DOVE ANDRANNO A FINIRE GLI OSCAR DI QUEST’ANNO E GRAN PARTE DEI PREMI MAGGIORI DI QUESTA PIÙ O MENO DISGRAZIATA STAGIONE - BEN 14 NOMINATIONS, AD ESEMPIO, VANNO A “EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE” DI THE DANIELS. SARÀ DI SICURO IL FILM DA BATTERE ANCHE AGLI OSCAR - NULLA, MA PROPRIO NULLA AI FILM ITALIANI, “BONES AND ALL” COMPRESO. MA NON SOLO NEI FILM, NEANCHE NELLE SERIE… - VIDEO

Marco Giusti per Dagospia

everything everywhere all at once 8

Prepariamoci. Perché le nomination dei Critics Choice Awards ci fanno capire dove andranno a finire gli Oscar di quest’anno e gran parte dei premi maggiori di questa più o meno disgraziata stagione. Anche se le categorie Miglior Film e Miglior Regia sono molto ampliate, 11 titoli e 10 registi, ben 14 nominations, ad esempio, il massimo, vanno a “Everything Everywhere All At Once” di The Daniels, cioè Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert, tra questi miglior film, regia, e attrici, la potentissima e credo imbattibile protagonista Michelle Yeoh e la non protagonista Jamie Lee Curtis.

the fabelmans 7

Sarà di sicuro il film da battere anche agli Oscar. E, in fondo, è il più innovativo e inclusivo della stagione, l’anti meta-verso, e soprattutto l’anti Marvel. 11 nominations per “The Fabelmans” il film autobiografico e caramelloso di Steven Spielberg, film, regia, sceneggiatura, fotografia, attori, un’altra lettera d’amore al cinema (basta!). Bello, per carità, almeno a tratti. Ma un floppissimo al botteghino, ci credo è senza storia. Anche se presenta una ricchissima ricostruzione della vita a casa Spielberg e di lui ragazzino che fa i super8.

babylon

Tutte cose che Nanni Moretti ha già fatto trenta, quarant’anni fa e che forse farebbe ancora meglio. Non a caso a Roma sarà il film di Natale del Nuovo Sacher di Nanni Moretti. 9 nominations per “Babylon” di Damien Chazelle con Margot Robbie e Brad Pitt, ricostruzione dei folli anni ’20 del cinema. ) anche per “The Banshees of Inisherim” di Martin McDonagh, film, regia, attori, il film punito a Venezia da una giuria di tutte ragazze. E l’unico film fortemente maschile che si sia visto in giro in questi ultimi tempi.

she said 6

Ma, a differenza dei Golden Globes, tra le nominations del Critics Choice Awards non si sono dimenticati di “The Woman King”, “She Said”, “Till”. 7 nominations per “Tar” di Todd Field con Cate Blanchett, regia e migliore attrice in testa a tutto, e 7 per “Elvis” di Baz Luhrmann con Austin Butler, regia-attore-musica-parucco. 6 per “Top Gun: Maverick”, soprattutto per Tom Cruise come protagonista, cosa che i Golden Globes avevano trascurato,. E 6 per “Glass Onion: Knives Out”, ma non per Daniel Craig, campione Netflix assieme a “Pinocchio” di Del Toro, uscito per pochi giorni in sala.

rrr

Del resto Netflix raccoglie 13 nominations per il cinema e 12 per la tv quest’anno dai 600 critici del premio. 5 nomination per il divertentissimo kolossal di Bollywood “RRR” di S.S. Rajanouki che trovate su Netflix. Imperdibile. Con sequenze incredibili di effetti speciali. Grande spettacolo della stagione. 4 nominations per “The Woman King” per la regista, soprattutto, Gina Prince Bytherwood, per Viola Davis protagonista e per l’ensemble del cast di ragazze. Ovvio. 3 nomination per il “Pinocchio” di Guillermo Del Toro che trovate da qualche giorno su Netflix, miglior film animato, musiche di Alexandre Desplat e canzone, “Ciao papà”.

zoe kravitz robert pattinson the batman

Mah… tutti sanno che Pinocchio chiama Geppetto babbo, babbino… 3 nominations tecniche per “The Batman”, qualche nominations tecnica anche per “Avatar: La via dell’acqua”. Altre nomination sparse per Bill Nighy in “Living”, tratto dal romanzo di Kazuo Ishiguro in uscita in Italia, per gli attori di “Till”, storia del terribile omicidio di Emmett Till che già Bob Dylan raccontò in “The Ballad of Emmett Till” negli anni ’60.

bardo. cronaca falsa di alcune verita 6

Due film non premiati di Venezia, “Bardo” di Alejandro Inarritu e “Argentina 85”, entrambi di Netflix, sono nominati come Migliori Film un lingua straniera. Il film sul caso Weinstein, “She Said”, male accolto dal pubblico americano un paio di settimane fa, è nominato per la migliore sceneggiatura non originale.

euphoria 9

Nulla, ma proprio nulla ai film italiani, “Bones and All” compreso. Ma non solo nei film, neanche nelle serie, dove dominano “Abbott Elementary” (6 nominations), “Better Call Saul” (cinque), “Gaslit,” “The Good Fight” e “Reservation Dogs” (4), “Euphoria”, “The Crown”. Fra le migliori serie straniere notiamo invece parecchie serie Netflix, come “1899”, “Borgen”, “L’avvocato Woo”, “Kleo”. In totale FX, HBO e Netflix stravincono con 15 nominations ognuna, mentre Hulu rimane a 14 e Apple TV+ e Paramount+ a 10.

Di seguito l’elenco completo:

AVATAR THE WAY OF WATER 2

BEST PICTURE

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

colin farrell the banshees of inisherin

BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler – Elvis

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

tar di todd field 15

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

causeway jennifer lawrence brian tyree henry

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Paul Dano – The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

everything everywhere all at once 5

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jessie Buckley – Women Talking

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

sadie sink, brendan fraser

Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

Jalyn Hall – Till

Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans

Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy

Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time

Sadie Sink – The Whale

the woman king 2

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Woman King

Women Talking

baz luhrmann con il cast di elvis

BEST DIRECTOR

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Damien Chazelle – Babylon

Todd Field – Tár

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

S. S. Rajamouli – RRR

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Todd Field – Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

brendan fraser the whale

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water

tom cruise top gun maverick

Roger Deakins – Empire of Light

Florian Hoffmeister – Tár

Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans

Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick

Linus Sandgren – Babylon

black panther wakanda forever 11

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon

BEST EDITING

Tom Cross – Babylon

Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick

babylon

Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis

Monika Willi – Tár

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin – Elvis

Gersha Phillips – The Woman King

Mary Zophres – Babylon

the batman 5

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Whale

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

bros 8

BEST COMEDY

The Banshees of Inisherin

Bros

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

PINOCCHIO DEL TORO GUSTAFSON 4

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Wendell & Wild

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

white noise rumore bianco 3

BEST SONG

Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing

Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu – RRR

New Body Rhumba – White Noise

the batman 2

BEST SCORE

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Michael Giacchino – The Batman

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans

