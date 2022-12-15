Marco Giusti per Dagospia
everything everywhere all at once 8
Prepariamoci. Perché le nomination dei Critics Choice Awards ci fanno capire dove andranno a finire gli Oscar di quest’anno e gran parte dei premi maggiori di questa più o meno disgraziata stagione. Anche se le categorie Miglior Film e Miglior Regia sono molto ampliate, 11 titoli e 10 registi, ben 14 nominations, ad esempio, il massimo, vanno a “Everything Everywhere All At Once” di The Daniels, cioè Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert, tra questi miglior film, regia, e attrici, la potentissima e credo imbattibile protagonista Michelle Yeoh e la non protagonista Jamie Lee Curtis.
Sarà di sicuro il film da battere anche agli Oscar. E, in fondo, è il più innovativo e inclusivo della stagione, l’anti meta-verso, e soprattutto l’anti Marvel. 11 nominations per “The Fabelmans” il film autobiografico e caramelloso di Steven Spielberg, film, regia, sceneggiatura, fotografia, attori, un’altra lettera d’amore al cinema (basta!). Bello, per carità, almeno a tratti. Ma un floppissimo al botteghino, ci credo è senza storia. Anche se presenta una ricchissima ricostruzione della vita a casa Spielberg e di lui ragazzino che fa i super8.
Tutte cose che Nanni Moretti ha già fatto trenta, quarant’anni fa e che forse farebbe ancora meglio. Non a caso a Roma sarà il film di Natale del Nuovo Sacher di Nanni Moretti. 9 nominations per “Babylon” di Damien Chazelle con Margot Robbie e Brad Pitt, ricostruzione dei folli anni ’20 del cinema. ) anche per “The Banshees of Inisherim” di Martin McDonagh, film, regia, attori, il film punito a Venezia da una giuria di tutte ragazze. E l’unico film fortemente maschile che si sia visto in giro in questi ultimi tempi.
Ma, a differenza dei Golden Globes, tra le nominations del Critics Choice Awards non si sono dimenticati di “The Woman King”, “She Said”, “Till”. 7 nominations per “Tar” di Todd Field con Cate Blanchett, regia e migliore attrice in testa a tutto, e 7 per “Elvis” di Baz Luhrmann con Austin Butler, regia-attore-musica-parucco. 6 per “Top Gun: Maverick”, soprattutto per Tom Cruise come protagonista, cosa che i Golden Globes avevano trascurato,. E 6 per “Glass Onion: Knives Out”, ma non per Daniel Craig, campione Netflix assieme a “Pinocchio” di Del Toro, uscito per pochi giorni in sala.
Del resto Netflix raccoglie 13 nominations per il cinema e 12 per la tv quest’anno dai 600 critici del premio. 5 nomination per il divertentissimo kolossal di Bollywood “RRR” di S.S. Rajanouki che trovate su Netflix. Imperdibile. Con sequenze incredibili di effetti speciali. Grande spettacolo della stagione. 4 nominations per “The Woman King” per la regista, soprattutto, Gina Prince Bytherwood, per Viola Davis protagonista e per l’ensemble del cast di ragazze. Ovvio. 3 nomination per il “Pinocchio” di Guillermo Del Toro che trovate da qualche giorno su Netflix, miglior film animato, musiche di Alexandre Desplat e canzone, “Ciao papà”.
zoe kravitz robert pattinson the batman
Mah… tutti sanno che Pinocchio chiama Geppetto babbo, babbino… 3 nominations tecniche per “The Batman”, qualche nominations tecnica anche per “Avatar: La via dell’acqua”. Altre nomination sparse per Bill Nighy in “Living”, tratto dal romanzo di Kazuo Ishiguro in uscita in Italia, per gli attori di “Till”, storia del terribile omicidio di Emmett Till che già Bob Dylan raccontò in “The Ballad of Emmett Till” negli anni ’60.
bardo. cronaca falsa di alcune verita 6
Due film non premiati di Venezia, “Bardo” di Alejandro Inarritu e “Argentina 85”, entrambi di Netflix, sono nominati come Migliori Film un lingua straniera. Il film sul caso Weinstein, “She Said”, male accolto dal pubblico americano un paio di settimane fa, è nominato per la migliore sceneggiatura non originale.
Nulla, ma proprio nulla ai film italiani, “Bones and All” compreso. Ma non solo nei film, neanche nelle serie, dove dominano “Abbott Elementary” (6 nominations), “Better Call Saul” (cinque), “Gaslit,” “The Good Fight” e “Reservation Dogs” (4), “Euphoria”, “The Crown”. Fra le migliori serie straniere notiamo invece parecchie serie Netflix, come “1899”, “Borgen”, “L’avvocato Woo”, “Kleo”. In totale FX, HBO e Netflix stravincono con 15 nominations ognuna, mentre Hulu rimane a 14 e Apple TV+ e Paramount+ a 10.
Di seguito l’elenco completo:
BEST PICTURE
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
RRR
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
colin farrell the banshees of inisherin
BEST ACTOR
Austin Butler – Elvis
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
BEST ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
causeway jennifer lawrence brian tyree henry
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
everything everywhere all at once 5
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Frankie Corio – Aftersun
Jalyn Hall – Till
Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans
Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy
Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time
Sadie Sink – The Whale
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The Woman King
Women Talking
baz luhrmann con il cast di elvis
BEST DIRECTOR
James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Damien Chazelle – Babylon
Todd Field – Tár
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
S. S. Rajamouli – RRR
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Todd Field – Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale
Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water
Roger Deakins – Empire of Light
Florian Hoffmeister – Tár
Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans
Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick
Linus Sandgren – Babylon
black panther wakanda forever 11
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans
Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water
Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis
Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon
BEST EDITING
Tom Cross – Babylon
Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick
Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis
Monika Willi – Tár
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Catherine Martin – Elvis
Gersha Phillips – The Woman King
Mary Zophres – Babylon
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Whale
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST COMEDY
The Banshees of Inisherin
Bros
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
PINOCCHIO DEL TORO GUSTAFSON 4
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Wendell & Wild
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR
BEST SONG
Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing
Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu – RRR
New Body Rhumba – White Noise
BEST SCORE
Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Michael Giacchino – The Batman
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
John Williams – The Fabelmans
everything everywhere all at once 6 the banshees of inisherin the banshees of inisherin. the banshees of inisherin the banshees of inisherin everything everywhere all at once 3 rrr everything everywhere all at once 5 aftersun Nicolas Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Nicolas Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent 3 Nicolas Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent 2 bros 7 bros 4 bros 5 white noise rumore bianco 1 white noise rumore bianco 2 bros 6 adam driver white noise adam driver. white noise don cheadle adam driver white noise aftersun rrr rrr causeway jennifer lawrence rrr everything everywhere all at once 4 till. the whale the whale di darren aronofsky causeway tyree henry Tom Cruise alla premier di Top Gun- Maverick Tom Cruise in Top Gun Maverick Tom Cruise in Top Gun Maverick 2 Tom Cruise in Top Gun Maverick 3 Tom Cruise e Jennifer Connelly in Top Gun Maverick causeway jennifer lawrence brian tyree henry causeway jennifer lawrence brian tyree henry 2 causeway locandina till. the fabelmans 6 till. tar di todd field 14 tar di todd field 17 tar di todd field 13 tar di todd field 16 the fabelmans 3 the fabelmans 2 the fabelmans 8 THE BATMAN 13 THE BATMAN 18 THE BATMAN 22 glass onion knives out bardo. cronaca falsa di alcune verita 7 glass onion knives out glass onion knives out john turturro carmine falcone in the batman bardo. cronaca falsa di alcune verita 3 bardo. cronaca falsa di alcune verita 8 bardo. cronaca falsa di alcune verita 9 bardo. cronaca falsa di alcune verita bardo. cronaca falsa di alcune verita 4 bardo. cronaca falsa di alcune verita 5 zoe kravitz the batman. the batman john turturro carmine falcone in the batman zoe kravitz the batman. zoe kravitz catwoman in the batman she said 2 she said 3 she said 4 she said 5 margot robbie babylon elvis 4 elvis 3 babylon elvis 1 elvis 2 the fabelmans 5 the fabelmans 4 the woman king 2 the woman king john boyega the woman king john boyega the woman king everything everywhere all at once 7