SIETE FAN DI "HOUSE OF DRAGON"? SAPPIATE CHE LA SERIE AVRA' ANCORA DUE STAGIONI - IL SIPARIO SUL PREQUEL DEL "TRONO DI SPADE" CALERÀ ALLA FINE DELLA QUARTA STAGIONE: LA PRODUZIONE DELLA TERZA INIZIERÀ NEI PRIMI MESI DEL 2025 E SARÀ COMPOSTA DA OTTO EPISODI - C'È SEMPRE LO STESSO PROBLEMA: TRA UNA STAGIONE E L'ALTRA L'ATTESA È SEMPRE INSOSTENIBILE…

-

House of the Dragon - episodio The Red Dragon and the Gold 4 House of the Dragon - episodio The Red Dragon and the Gold 4

(ANSA) - Il sipario calerà su House of the Dragon con la quarta stagione. Lo scrive Variety citando una conferenza stampa con lo showrunner Ryan Condal. Il prequel del Trono di Spade avrà quindi altre due stagioni: la produzione della terza inizierà nei primi mesi del 2025 e come la seconda sarà composta da otto episodi.

 

Il secondo capitolo del prequel, basato in parte sull'opera Fuoco e Sangue di George R. R. Martin. si è appena concluso. La serie è ambientata 190 anni prima degli eventi del Trono di Spade e 172 anni prima della nascita di Daenerys Targaryen.

house of the dragon 4 house of the dragon 4

 

Descrive l'inizio della fine della Casa Targaryen, gli eventi che precedono e coprono la guerra civile conosciuta come la 'Danza dei Draghi'. In Usa viene trasmessa dal network Hbo, in Italia da Sky Atlantic.

House of the Dragon - episodio The Red Dragon and the Gold 1 House of the Dragon - episodio The Red Dragon and the Gold 1 House of the Dragon - episodio The Red Dragon and the Gold 3 House of the Dragon - episodio The Red Dragon and the Gold 3 House of the Dragon - episodio The Red Dragon and the Gold 2 House of the Dragon - episodio The Red Dragon and the Gold 2 house of the dragon 1 house of the dragon 1 house of the dragon 2 house of the dragon 2 house of the dragon 3 house of the dragon 3 House of the Dragon - episodio The Red Dragon and the Gold 5 House of the Dragon - episodio The Red Dragon and the Gold 5

 

