Da "il Messaggero"

boy george nei culture club

Un film su Boy George, 59 anni, sarà pronto ad entrare in produzione quest' estate. Il biopic Karma Chameleon sarà girato a Londra e in Bulgaria. Lo stesso Boy George ieri ha rilasciato un video in cui parla del progetto: «Danny Mays interpreterà il ruolo di mio padre».

KEANU REEVES 1993

Boy George ha poi lasciato intendere che «ci sono voci che Keanu Reeves voglia essere della partita». Il film sarà diretto da Sacha Gervasi (Hitchcock, Anvil! The Story of Anvil) ripercorrerà la vita di Boy George dagli inizi al successo negli anni Ottanta con la sua band Culture Club.

DANIEL MAYS

