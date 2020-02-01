HO VISTO UN POSTO CHE MI PIACE: SI CHIAMA MONDO – LE SPETTACOLARI IMMAGINI CHE SONO ARRIVATE IN FINALE ALL’INTERNATIONAL LANDSCAPE PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR – DALLE FOTO DI SPIAGGE MERAVIGLIOSE A CATENE MONTUOSE CHE SEMBRANO PAESAGGI LUNARI, QUESTI SCATTI CI MOSTRANO LA BELLEZZA CHE CI CIRCONDA – L'IMMAGINE CHE SI È AGGIUDICATA IL PRIMO PREMIO È…

Dicono che la bellezza sia negli occhi di chi guarda, ma è difficile rimanere impassibili di fronte a queste straordinarie foto che sono state selezionate tra le migliori dell’International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Oltre 3.400 foto sono state inviate per il concorso da fotografi dilettanti e professionisti provenienti da tutto il mondo. Gli scatti mostrano la meraviglia del mondo, dalle spiagge più remote alle catene montuose che sembrano paesaggi lunari.

Oleg Ershov dalla Russia è stato nominato come il fotografo dell'anno (un premio basato sulla presentazione di un portfolio di almeno quattro immagini) per i suoi scatti sulle spiagge della Cumbria e sui corsi d'acqua islandesi. Oleg è un dilettante che finanzia la sua passione per la fotografia lavorando in un'azienda di distribuzione alimentare.

Il premio Landscape Photography of the Year è stato assegnato invece a Magali Chesnel, fotografo francese, per il suo scatto intitolato "The Harvest of Road Salt", che rappresenta il Salin de I´île Saint Martin a Gruissan, in Francia.

