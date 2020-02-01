HO VISTO UN POSTO CHE MI PIACE: SI CHIAMA MONDO – LE SPETTACOLARI IMMAGINI CHE SONO ARRIVATE IN FINALE ALL’INTERNATIONAL LANDSCAPE PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR – DALLE FOTO DI SPIAGGE MERAVIGLIOSE A CATENE MONTUOSE CHE SEMBRANO PAESAGGI LUNARI, QUESTI SCATTI CI MOSTRANO LA BELLEZZA CHE CI CIRCONDA – L'IMMAGINE CHE SI È AGGIUDICATA IL PRIMO PREMIO È…

-

Condividi questo articolo

DAGONEWS

 

international landscape photographer of the year 1 international landscape photographer of the year 1

Dicono che la bellezza sia negli occhi di chi guarda, ma è difficile rimanere impassibili di fronte a queste straordinarie foto che sono state selezionate tra le migliori dell’International Landscape Photographer of the Year

 

Oltre 3.400 foto sono state inviate per il concorso da fotografi dilettanti e professionisti provenienti da tutto il mondo. Gli scatti mostrano la meraviglia del mondo, dalle spiagge più remote alle catene montuose che sembrano paesaggi lunari.

international landscape photographer of the year 14 international landscape photographer of the year 14

 

Oleg Ershov dalla Russia è stato nominato come il fotografo dell'anno (un premio basato sulla presentazione di un portfolio di almeno quattro immagini) per i suoi scatti sulle spiagge della Cumbria e sui corsi d'acqua islandesi. Oleg è un dilettante che finanzia la sua passione per la fotografia lavorando in un'azienda di distribuzione alimentare.

international landscape photographer of the year 9 international landscape photographer of the year 9

 

Il premio Landscape Photography of the Year è stato assegnato invece a Magali Chesnel, fotografo  francese, per il suo scatto intitolato "The Harvest of Road Salt", che rappresenta il Salin de I´île Saint Martin a Gruissan, in Francia.

international landscape photographer of the year 11 international landscape photographer of the year 11 international landscape photographer of the year 25 international landscape photographer of the year 25 international landscape photographer of the year 22 international landscape photographer of the year 22 international landscape photographer of the year 21 international landscape photographer of the year 21 international landscape photographer of the year 19 international landscape photographer of the year 19 international landscape photographer of the year 18 international landscape photographer of the year 18 international landscape photographer of the year 24 international landscape photographer of the year 24 international landscape photographer of the year 26 international landscape photographer of the year 26 international landscape photographer of the year 23 international landscape photographer of the year 23 international landscape photographer of the year 20 international landscape photographer of the year 20 international landscape photographer of the year 8 international landscape photographer of the year 8 international landscape photographer of the year 13 international landscape photographer of the year 13 international landscape photographer of the year 4 international landscape photographer of the year 4 international landscape photographer of the year 5 international landscape photographer of the year 5 international landscape photographer of the year 7 international landscape photographer of the year 7 international landscape photographer of the year 6 international landscape photographer of the year 6 international landscape photographer of the year 2 international landscape photographer of the year 2 international landscape photographer of the year 3 international landscape photographer of the year 3 international landscape photographer of the year 10 international landscape photographer of the year 10 international landscape photographer of the year 17 international landscape photographer of the year 17 international landscape photographer of the year 12 international landscape photographer of the year 12 international landscape photographer of the year 16 international landscape photographer of the year 16 international landscape photographer of the year 15 international landscape photographer of the year 15

 

Condividi questo articolo

media e tv

politica

business

cronache

sport

cafonal

AZZO, LA MICHELAZZO! - L’EX MANAGER DI PAMELA PRATI HA DIMENTICATO SIMONE COPPI E SI PRESENTA IN GRAN FORMA ALLA FESTA DI COMPLEANNO DI CHARLIE GNOCCHI: POPPE STRIZZATISSIME, MINIGONNA NERA E STIVALONI – ELIANA È ARRIVATA CON LA TRANS MANILA GORIO ED È STATA TEMPESTATA DI DOMANDE SUL CASO CALTAGIRONE – AL DINNER PARTY SI FESTEGGIAVANO ANCHE I 2 ANNI DI VITA DEL RISTORANTE “MOKU” – C'ERANO LE SEMPRE BOMBASTICHE SARA VARONE E MIRIANA TREVISAN E GIACOMO URTIS – TUTTI SUL TRENINO E POI SELFIE CON LE GEISHE ABAT-JOUR…

viaggi

salute