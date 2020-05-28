“I CAN’T BREATHE” – RABBIA E INDIGNAZIONI SUI SOCIAL CHE ESPLODONO CHIEDENDO GIUSTIZIA PER GEORGE FLOYD, L’AFROAMERICANO DI 46 ANNI UCCISO DAL UN POLIZIOTTO BIANCO: DA MADONNA A KIM KARDASHIAN SONO CENTINAIA I VIP CHE HANNO CONDIVISO POST E IL VIDEO DELL’OMICIDIO CON L’HASHTAG #JUSTICEFORGEORGEFLOYD - VIDEO

Le immagini della morte di George Floyd durante un arresto a Minneapolis (Usa) hanno fatto il giro del mondo e hanno provocato le proteste. Sui social molti hanno espresso indignazione e rabbia per quanto accaduto, negli Stati Uniti come in Italia.

Insieme all’hashtag #justiceforgeorgefloyd (Giustizia per George Floyd) molti hanno scritto le parole "I can’t breathe" ("Non respiro") pronunciate proprio da Floyd prima di morire.

