LA “GRETA” VIA – LA THUNBERG SFANCULA IL PREMIO DEL "NORDIC COUNCIL ENVIRONMENTAL AWARD 2019", RIFIUTA I 46 MILA EURO E SU INSTAGRAM SPIEGA: “LO CONSIDERO UN GRANDE ONORE, MA IL MOVIMENTO CONTRO IL CAMBIAMENTO CLIMATICO NON HA BISOGNO DI ULTERIORI PREMI. QUELLO DI CUI ABBIAMO BISOGNO È CHE I NOSTRI POLITICI ASCOLTINO GLI SCIENZIATI…”

Chiara Pizzimenti per "www.vanityfair.it"

Non servono i premi, servono i fatti e gli impegni politici. Greta Thunberg torna all’attacco e lo fa su Instagram. «Ho ricevuto il Nordic Council environmental award 2019 e ho deciso di non ritirare questo premio. Sono in California e non posso essere alla cerimonia. Lo considero un grande onore, ma il movimento contro il cambiamento climatico non ha bisogno di ulteriori premi. Quello di cui abbiamo bisogno è che i nostri politici ascoltino gli scienziati».

La giovane attivista riconosce il grande prestigio dell’istituzione che le ha attribuito il premio, ma punta su altre questioni.

«Le belle parole non mancano, ma è tutta un’altra storia quando andiamo a vedere le emissioni dei nostri paesi e il nostro impatto ecologico personale includendo voli aerei e navi». Greta parla della Svezia, «dove si vive come se avessimo 4 pianeti da sfruttare secondo WWF e Global Footprint Network», ma vale per tutta Scandinavia (in Norvegia sono state date nuove autorizzazioni per l’estrazione del petrolio), e più in generale per il mondo.

«Il divario fra quello che gli scienziati dicono serva per limitare l’aumento delle temperature e quello che i governi, anche nei paesi nordici è enorme. E non c’è segno di cambiamento» aggiunge Greta. La 16enne svedese bacchetta il paese da cui viene e quelli confinanti, ma le sue parole valgono per tutti i paesi occidentali. «Gli accordi di Parigi sono basati sull’equità e sono i paesi più ricchi a dover mostrare la strada».

«Apparteniamo alle nazioni che hanno la possibilità di fare di più, ma ci sono paesi che ancora non stanno facendo niente. Quindi fino a quando queste nazioni non cominceranno ad agire secondo le indicazioni degli scienziati per limitare l’aumento delle temperature fra 1,5 e 2 gradi centigradi io e Fridays For Future Svezia non accetteremo il Nordic Councils environmental award e nemmeno le 500mila corone svedesi di premio».

greta thunberg 3 greta thunberg 2 greta thunberg 11 greta thunberg GRETA THUNBERG CON BOTTIGLIA DI PLASTICA NELLO YACHT DI PIERRE CASIRAGHI greta thunberg 1 greta thunberg sulla barca di pierre casiraghi 1 greta thunberg durante la marcia per il clima a new york 2 GRETA THUNBERG IN TRENO CON IL SUO PRANZO PER NIENTE ECO-FRIENDLY GRETA THUNBERG SULLA BARCA DI PIERRE CASIRAGHI greta thunberg durante la marcia per il clima a new york 3 GRETA THUNBERG ALL ONU greta thunberg 9 greta thunberg family greta thunberg all'onu 4 greta thunberg all'onu 2 greta thunberg durante la marcia per il clima a new york 1 greta thunberg all'onu 3 greta thunberg durante la marcia per il clima a new york greta thunberg 3 greta thunberg 3 greta thunberg 10 greta thunberg 4