LINK AL VIDEO INTEGRALE
https://palermo.gds.it/video/cronaca/2020/04/02/coronavirus-lo-sfogo-di-un-dipendente-di-un-supermercato-a-palermo-non-venite-ogni-giorno-0ba7f369-54f0-4092-aa74-17a44cb5df88/
PALERMO - UN DIPENDENTE DI UN SUPERMERCATO SI SFOGA CONTRO CLIENTI IRRESPONSABILI
C'è un video che gira molto in queste ore. Riprende lo sfogo di un dipendente di un supermercato di Cruillas rivolto ai clienti: "Non venite tutti i giorni, c'è gente che fa 6 euro di spesa. Non è possibile, non siamo burattini di nessuno. Dobbiamo stare attenti", dice Vincenzo Russo.
