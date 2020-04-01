“NON VENITE TUTTI I GIORNI, C’E GENTE CHE SPENDE 6 EURO. E ME LA CHIAMATE SPESA?!” - LO SFOGO DI UN DIPENDENTE DI UN SUPERMERCATO DI PALERMO CHE, SCONTRINI ALLA MANO, FA IL CAZZIATONE AI CLIENTI CHE NON SI COMPORTANO IN MODO RESPONSABILE: “USATE LE PRECAUZIONI, GUANTI E MASCHERINE, QUI NON SIAMO BURATTINI…SE MI PRENDO IL VIRUS E POI LO PASSO A MIO FIGLIO, SCENDO CON IL MITRA” - VIDEO INTEGRALE

LINK AL VIDEO INTEGRALE

https://palermo.gds.it/video/cronaca/2020/04/02/coronavirus-lo-sfogo-di-un-dipendente-di-un-supermercato-a-palermo-non-venite-ogni-giorno-0ba7f369-54f0-4092-aa74-17a44cb5df88/

 

C'è un video che gira molto in queste ore. Riprende lo sfogo di un dipendente di un supermercato di Cruillas rivolto ai clienti: "Non venite tutti i giorni, c'è gente che fa 6 euro di spesa. Non è possibile, non siamo burattini di nessuno. Dobbiamo stare attenti", dice Vincenzo Russo.

