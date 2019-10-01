DAGONEWS
Le incredibili immagini di una cerimonia tribale africana mostrano come giovani donne si prestano a un scioccante rito di iniziazione che prevede che vengano frustate a sangue.
Siamo nella tribù Hamar del villaggio di Turmi, nel sud dell'Etiopia, vicino al confine con il Kenya, dove le donne credono che il sacrificio faccia parte di un atto d’amore. Mentre vengono percosse non è consentito loro di urlare e, invece di scappare, pregano per essere colpite fino a quando il sangue sgorga dalla carne.
In un altro rito di passaggio all'età adulta i giovani devono camminare su 15 mucche imbrattate di sterco per renderle scivolose: se il ragazzo fallisce non può sposarsi e viene poi picchiato dalle donne che assistono alla prova.
