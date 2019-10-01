-

MALE D’HAMAR – VIAGGIO FOTOGRAFICO NELLA TRIBÙ ETIOPE DOVE LE DONNE SUPPLICANO GLI UOMINI DI FARSI FRUSTARE PER POTER DIMOSTRARE IL LORO AMORE – MA NON VI PREOCCUPATE PERCHÉ ANCHE LE FEMMINE MENANO: DURANTE IL RITO DI PASSAGGIO ALL’ETÀ ADULTA SE L’ADOLESCENTE NON RIESCE A…

-
-

Condividi questo articolo

DAGONEWS

 

tribu' hamar 9 tribu' hamar 9

Le incredibili immagini di una cerimonia tribale africana mostrano come giovani donne si prestano a un scioccante rito di iniziazione che prevede che vengano frustate a sangue. 

 

Siamo nella tribù Hamar del villaggio di Turmi, nel sud dell'Etiopia, vicino al confine con il Kenya, dove le donne credono che il sacrificio faccia parte di un atto d’amore. Mentre vengono percosse non è consentito loro di urlare e, invece di scappare, pregano per essere colpite fino a quando il sangue sgorga dalla carne.

tribu' hamar 6 tribu' hamar 6

 

In un altro rito di passaggio all'età adulta i giovani devono camminare su 15 mucche imbrattate di sterco per renderle scivolose: se il ragazzo fallisce non può sposarsi e viene poi picchiato dalle donne che assistono alla prova.

tribu' hamar 18 tribu' hamar 18 tribu' hamar 17 tribu' hamar 17 tribu' hamar 5 tribu' hamar 5 tribu' hamar 4 tribu' hamar 4 tribu' hamar 3 tribu' hamar 3 tribu' hamar 2 tribu' hamar 2 tribu' hamar 1 tribu' hamar 1 tribu' hamar 10 tribu' hamar 10 tribu' hamar 11 tribu' hamar 11 tribu' hamar 12 tribu' hamar 12 tribu' hamar 13 tribu' hamar 13 tribu' hamar 14 tribu' hamar 14 tribu' hamar 15 tribu' hamar 15 tribu' hamar 16 tribu' hamar 16 ETIOPIA DONNE DELLA TRIBU HAMAR ETIOPIA DONNE DELLA TRIBU HAMAR ETIOPIA DONNE DELLA TRIBU HAMAR ETIOPIA DONNE DELLA TRIBU HAMAR ETIOPIA DONNE DELLA TRIBU HAMAR ETIOPIA DONNE DELLA TRIBU HAMAR ETIOPIA DONNE DELLA TRIBU HAMAR ETIOPIA DONNE DELLA TRIBU HAMAR ETIOPIA DONNE DELLA TRIBU HAMAR ETIOPIA DONNE DELLA TRIBU HAMAR ETIOPIA DONNE DELLA TRIBU HAMAR ETIOPIA DONNE DELLA TRIBU HAMAR ETIOPIA DONNE DELLA TRIBU HAMAR ETIOPIA DONNE DELLA TRIBU HAMAR ETIOPIA DONNE DELLA TRIBU HAMAR ETIOPIA DONNE DELLA TRIBU HAMAR ETIOPIA DONNE DELLA TRIBU HAMAR ETIOPIA DONNE DELLA TRIBU HAMAR ETIOPIA DONNE DELLA TRIBU HAMAR ETIOPIA DONNE DELLA TRIBU HAMAR ETIOPIA DONNE DELLA TRIBU HAMAR ETIOPIA DONNE DELLA TRIBU HAMAR ETIOPIA DONNE DELLA TRIBU HAMAR ETIOPIA DONNE DELLA TRIBU HAMAR ETIOPIA DONNE DELLA TRIBU HAMAR ETIOPIA DONNE DELLA TRIBU HAMAR tribu' hamar 7 tribu' hamar 7

 

Condividi questo articolo

media e tv

politica

business

IL TESTAMENTO DI DOLCE E GABBANA: “LASCEREMO A FAMIGLIA E DIPENDENTI, SUL MODELLO DI HERMÈS, O FERRERO. PASSANO LE GENERAZIONI E LA FAMIGLIA RESTA” - “NON ABBIAMO MAI LITIGATO, ABBIAMO GLI STESSI OCCHI E VEDIAMO LE STESSE COSE. SIAMO COME LA COCA COLA, NON POSSIAMO SCINDERE I DUE NOMI” - “LA GLOBALIZZAZIONE NELLA MODA È STATA UN FALLIMENTO TOTALE”, POI PERÒ SI VANTANO DELLE VENDITE IN BRASILE, MESSICO E PURE CINA (NONOSTANTE LE FIGURACCE):  - “TRA IL 2002 E IL 2005 SEMBRAVA DI GIOCARE AL FANTASTILISTA. PIOVEVANO OFFERTE MILIARDARIE E…

cronache

sport

cafonal

viaggi

salute