I PUGNI FANNO MALE – SBATTE SUL TAVOLO 1,4 MILIONI DI DOLLARI , UNA CHANEL GIGANTE E GIOIELLI DA FAR GIRARE LA TESTA AI CASAMONICA: FLOYD MAYWEATHER TORNA SUI SOCIAL CON UN VIDEO PROVOCATORIO ED È SUBITO POLEMICA IN RETE PER L’OSTENTAZIONE DELLA RICCHEZZA, MA LUI SE NE FOTTE: “MI VANTO DI ESSERE UN UOMO DI COLORE CHE DALLA POVERTÀ E, CONTRO OGNI PROBABILITÀ, È RIUSCITO A…” (VIDEO)

DAGONEWS

floyd mayweather 8

Floyd Mayweather, ribattezzato "Money Man", torna a dare scandalo con un video in cui ostenta la sua ricchezza, fregandosene delle possibili critiche che puntuali arrivano sulla sua pagina Instagram. Il pugile, famoso tra l’altro per essere rimasto imbattuto per oltre 50 combattimenti, ha deciso di mettere in mostra le sue montagne di banconote da 100 dollari per un ammontare di oltre 1,4 milioni di dollari.

floyd mayweather 9

In un video ha sfoggiato un enorme medaglione d'oro al collo, un orologio in edizione limitata da oltre 55mila dollari e una grande borsa Chanel. «Sono felice di ostentare la mia ricchezza e mi vanto di essere un uomo di colore che viene dalla povertà e, contro probabilità, ce l'ha fatta. Me ne frego di quello che la gente pensa. Buon 4 luglio, questa è la mia indipendenza! Ora, che i fuochi d'artificio inizino!».

floyd mayweather 7

Le stime del patrimonio netto del 42enne vanno dai 700 milioni al miliardo di dollari. Questo è l’ultimo capitolo di una lunga serie di puntate sui social in cui l'ex pugile ostenta la sua ricchezza: a marzo ha sfoggiato il suo jet privato personalizzato e gioielli tempestati di diamanti. L'anno scorso ha scaricato un sacco di soldi in un grande magazzino. Nel 2016 ha pubblicato un video mentre posava con un milione di dollari in contanti.

