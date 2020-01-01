3 gen 2020 15:43

SCATTO FELINO – IN OKLAHOMA PAURA PER UN FOTOGRAFO NATURALISTA ATTACCATO DA UN LIGRO (UN IBRIDO TRA UN LEONE E UNA TIGRE): IL FELINO DI 125 CHILI È SFUGGITO AL CONTROLLO DI UN’ADDETTA DEL "SAFARI SANCTUARY" CHE LO TENEVA AL GUINZAGLIO - HA ATTACCATO L’UOMO, APRENDO LE FAUCI E AFFERRANDOLO PER UN BRACCIO PRIMA DI TENTARE DI METTERLO AL TAPPETO… - VIDEO