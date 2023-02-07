SCENE DA UN MATRIMONIO - LE SPETTACOLARI IMMAGINI DELL’“INTERNATIONAL WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR”, IL CONCORSO FOTOGRAFICO CHE PREMIA LA FOTO PIÙ BELLA SCATTATA A UN MATRIMONIO. TRA 1700 IMMAGINI DA TUTTO IL MONDO, IL PREMIO È ANDATO A UN AUSTRALIANO CHE È HA CATTURATO UNO SPOSO CHE TENTAVA DI AFFERRARE IL VELO DELLA MOGLIE. MA AL SECONDO POSTO C’È UN ITALIANO…

DAGONEWS

international wedding photographer of the year

Il sesto “International Wedding Photographer of the Year” ha un vincitore. È lo scatto di Dee Kampe di Finder Seeker Photography di Melbourne, in Australia, che ha catturato uno sposo che cercava di afferrare il velo della sua compagna dopo che una raffica di vento se l'era inaspettatamente portato via.

international wedding photographer of the year 9

Ma non è l’unico scatto spettacolare. Il secondo classificato arriva dritto dall’Italia e immortala il momento del lancio del riso all’uscita della chiesa.

international wedding photographer of the year 6 international wedding photographer of the year 4 international wedding photographer of the year 3 international wedding photographer of the year 1 international wedding photographer of the year 2 international wedding photographer of the year 5 international wedding photographer of the year 7 international wedding photographer of the year 8