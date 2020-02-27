DAGONEWS
Niente panico. Anzi relax in piscina e champagne da gustarsi spostando le mascherine. Sono le immagini che arrivano dal H10 Costa Adeje Palace, a Tenerife dove mille persone sono in quarantena dopo che quattro turisti italiani sono risultati positivi al coronavirus.
Gli ospiti, che dovranno rimanere confinati nella struttura per 14 giorni, sono stati avvistati mentre prendevano il sole in piscina e sbevazzano champagne. Ma non dovevano rimanere serrati nelle loro stanze?
