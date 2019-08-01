SIETE CURIOSI DI VEDERE COME SI COSTRUISCE UN MEGA YACHT? PRENDETEVI QUALCHE MINUTO PER GUARDARE QUESTO FILMATO IN TIMELAPSE IN CUI SI MOSTRANO GLI OPERAI AL LAVORO PER LA REALIZZAZIONE DI UN’IMBARCAZIONE DI 87 METRI NEI CANTIERI NAVALI OLANDESI DI FEADSHIP: DAI PRIMI COLLAUDI IN ACQUA, ALLA REALIZZAZIONE DEGLI INTERNI ALLA VERNICIATURA FINALE (VIDEO)

Da "it.businessinsider.com"

come si costruisce un mega yacht 5

Un gioiello di 87 metri, realizzato nei cantieri navali olandesi di Feadship: questo spettacolare timelapse riassume la costruzione (durata circa 3 anni) di un super-yacht personalizzato, dai lavori nell’hangar ai primi collaudi in acqua, dalla realizzazione degli interni alla verniciatura finale

