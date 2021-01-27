LA VERA STORIA DEI GUANTI DI SANDERS? A REALIZZARLI È STATA UNA SCONOSCIUTA INSEGNANTE DEL VERMONT USANDO LANA RICICLATA: DA QUANDO LA FOTO DI BERNIE E' DIVENTATA MATERIALE PER MEME, LA PROF È STATA INONDATA DI RICHIESTE - MA L’INSEGNANTE HA FATTO SAPERE CHE CI SONO TRE MOTIVI (UNO MOLTO SANDERSIANO) PER CUI GLI ORDINI NON SARANNO SODDISFATTI...

Lucia Grosso per "it.businessinsider.com"

meme su bernie sanders all inauguration day 2

Vendere guanti fatti in casa, nel tempo libero, con lana riciclata, e ritrovarsi, per caso, nel giro di poche ore, a ricevere più ordini di un colosso dell’ecommercee. É quello che è successo a Jen Ellis, quarantenne e insegnante in una scuola elementare del Vermont e guantaia per hobby, i cui guanti, indossati da Bernie Sanders hanno fatto, in poche ore, il giro del mondo.

meme su bernie sanders all inauguration day 1

Così, i guanti del compagno Bernie, sono diventati, dalla sera alla mattina, l’accessorio del momento e alla miscosciuta insegnante del Vermont sono arrivate migliaia di richieste. Così tante che, vien da pensare, per soddisfarle ci sarebbe voluto un impianto di produzione industriale e una schiera di corrieri e aerei per consegnarli. Il che fa un po’ sorridere, visto che è l’antitesi di quel che chiede Bernie Sanders. E infatti, tutte le richieste che sono piombate nella mail dell’insegnante, rimaranno solo richieste.

meme su bernie sanders all inauguration day 3

Per varie ragioni che Jen Ellis ha spiegato a Slate, in una brevissima intervista: la prima è che Ellis non fa la guantaia, ma l’insegnante, e quello ci tiene a continuare a fare. La seconda è che, di fatto, la lana di vecchi maglioni con cui faceva i guanti è finita, e dunque, Ellis ha smesso di far guanti. La terza, molto ‘sandersiana’ è che “non sempre si può avere quel che si desidera”. Già. Comunque, per chi proprio non potesse fare a meno dei guanti di Bernie, a loro è stato dedicato un accont twitter: BerniesMittens

