24 mar 2020 17:20

FLASH! RIPONETE I VOSTRI MEME: GRETA THUNBERG SI ERA MESSA IN ISOLAMENTO PERCHE' SOSPETTAVA DI AVERE IL CORONAVIRUS - E' STATA IN QUARANTENA CON IL PADRE CON CUI ERA STATA IN TOUR IN TRENO PER L'EUROPA - IN QUESTI GIORNI SI PARLAVA DI LEI PER DUE MOTIVI: PERCHE' ERA SPARITA DAL DIBATTITO E PERCHE' AVEVA OTTENUTO QUELLO CHE VOLEVA, OVVERO UN PIANETA RALLENTATO E MENO INQUINATO. ANCHE SE C'E' STATA L'ESPLOSIONE DI PRODOTTI USA E GETTA...