Guadagnare su OnlyFans mostrando solo i piedi, si può? Sì (anche tanto) e a raccontarlo è la 21enne Kerolay Chaves. La modella e content creator della piattaforma hot ha affermato recentemente di essere «l'ultima vergine rimasta su OnlyFans» […]E non solo.
KEROLAY CHAVES E GLI UTENTI “FETICISTI”
Kerolay Chaves ha dichiarato al Daily Star: «Ricevo molte richieste di foto dei miei piedi […] Inizialmente ero un po' spaventata, poi l'ho trovata una richiesta curiosa e ho capito che è semplicemente un fetish».
La modella ha riferito che il guadagno per una singola foto dei suoi piedi può arrivare anche a 20mila euro. Ma i soldi possono addirittura aumentare se gli utenti le chiedono di poter comprare calzini usati e di poterle baciare i piedi, anche dopo aver indossato le scarpe tutto il giorno. «Vogliono le mie scarpe usate, ma solo se puzzano», […]
