FLASH! - FABRIZIO PALERMO GODE: SI DIMETTE LA PRESIDENTE DELL'ACEA, LA PENTASTELLATA MICAELA CASTELLI. A DUE MESI DALLA FINE DEL SUO MANDATO, ORMAI CERTA DI NON ESSERE RICONFERMATA, LASCIA PER "MOTIVI PERSONALI". GLI 'ADDETTI AI LIVORI' DICONO CHE HA SCOPERTO DOPO UN ANNETTO CHE ROBERTO GUALTIERI SMANIA PER IL TERMOVALORIZZATORE A ROMA, CASUS BELLI CHE INNESCO' LA SFIDUCIA DEI 5STELLE AL GOVERNO DRAGHI - ALTRI SONO CONVINTI CHE IL MOTIVO PER MOLLARE SIA LEGATO ALLA FALLIMENTARE DEMONIZZAZIONE DI PALERMO...