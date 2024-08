Today, Angela Carini had her Olympics dreams shattered by Imane Khelif, a male boxer.



It is suspected that he BROKE HER NOSE.



Don’t let this pass quietly. MEN SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO BEAT WOMEN FOR SPORT.



SAVE WOMEN’S SPORTS. pic.twitter.com/i5GMdgWrwb — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) August 1, 2024

The IOC has legitimized male violence against women as entertainment.



Get men out of women's sports.#IStandWithAngelaCarini who should never have been made to enter a boxing ring with Imane Khelif.#SaveWomensSports@Olympics @iocmedia @Marq pic.twitter.com/3PLxDmf4e0 — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) August 1, 2024