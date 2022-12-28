A-WOP-BOP-A-LOO-BOP-A-WOP-BAM-BOOM! – BOB DYLAN: “LITTLE RICHARD È IL MAESTRO DEL DOPPIO SENSO. ‘’TUTTI FRUTTI’’ È UN BUON ESEMPIO. UN FRUIT È UN OMOSESSUALE. UNA RAGAZZA DI NOME SUE E UN'ALTRA DI NOME DAISY, ENTRAMBI TRAVESTITI, SI INFILANO DI SORPRESA NEL TORBIDO MONDO DEL SESSO E DEI SOGNI E NON TI DANNO SCAMPO” – IL TESTO ORIGINALE COMINCIAVA COSÌ: “TUTTI FRUTTI, GOOD BOOTY. IF IT DON’T FIT, DON’T FORCE IT. YOU CAN GREASE IT, MAKE IT EASY….” (CHE BEL CULO. SE NON ENTRA, NON FORZARLO. PUOI LUBRIFICARLO, RENDERLO FACILE…”) - VIDEO

DAGONOTA

“Tutti frutti” cominciava così: “Tutti frutti, good booty. If it don’t fit, don’t force it. You can grease it, make it easy….”. Vale a dire: ''Gay, che bel culo. Se non entra, non forzarlo. Puoi lubrificarlo, renderlo facile…” Il resto del testo non si trova perché Little Richard non l’ha mai registrata.

A-WOP-BOP-A-LOO-BOP-A-WOP-BAM-BOOM!

Estratto da ‘’Filosofia della canzone moderna’’, di Bob Dylan (ed. Feltrinelli)

bob dylan little richard

Little Richard parlava in lingue sulle onde radio molto prima che chiunque capisse cosa stava accadendo. Cominciò a parlare in lingue sotto i tendoni afosi e arrivò fino alle radio commerciali, e gridava proprio come un santo predicatore, che poi è quello che era.

bob dylan filosofia della canzone moderna

Little Richard è il maestro del doppio senso. Tutti Frutti è un buon esempio. Un fruit è un omosessuale, e "tutti frutti" vuol dire "tutto fruit". È anche un gelato alla crema. Una ragazza di nome Sue e un'altra di nome Daisy, e sono entrambi travestiti. Avete mai visto Elvis cantare Tutti Frutti all'Ed Sullivan Show? Lo sa che cosa sta cantando?

Credete che Ed Sullivan lo sappia? Credete che entrambi lo sappiano? Tra tutti quelli che hanno cantato Tutti Frutti, Pat Boone era probabilmente l'unico a saperlo. E anche Pat sa che cosa vuol dire parlare in linguE.

bob dylan 1

C'è molta gente nelle canzoni di Little Richard. Tutti i personaggi stereotipi: Uncle John, Long Tall Sally, Mary e Jenny, Daisy, Sue e Melinda. Si infilano di sorpresa nel torbido mondo del sesso e dei sogni e non ti danno scampo. Little Richard non era per niente little, piccolo. Dice che qualcosa sta accadendo. Il mondo sta per andare in pezzi. È un predicatore. Tutti Frutti è il campanello d'allarme.

Little Richard

IL TESTO DI TUTTI FRUTTI

Wop bop a loo bop a lop bom bom

Tutti frutti, oh rootie

Tutti frutti, oh rootie

Tutti frutti, oh rootie

Tutti frutti, oh rootie

Tutti frutti, oh rootie

A wop bop a loo bop a lop ba ba

I got a gal, named Sue, she knows just what to do

I got a gal, named Sue, she knows just what to do

She rock to the East, she rock to the West

But she's the gal that I love best

Little Richard

Tutti frutti, oh rootie

Tutti frutti, oh rootie, ooh

Tutti frutti, oh rootie

Tutti frutti, oh rootie

Tutti frutti, oh rootie

A wop bop a loo bop a lop bom bom

I got a gal, named Daisy, she almost drives me crazy

Got a gal, named Daisy, she almost drives me crazy

She knows how to love me, yes indeed

Boy you don't know what she do to me

Tutti frutti, oh rootie

Tutti frutti, oh rootie, ooh

Tutti frutti, oh rootie

Tutti frutti, oh rootie

Tutti frutti, oh rootie

Wop bop a loo bop, ow

Oh tutti frutti, oh rootie

Tutti frutti, oh rootie, ooh

Tutti frutti, oh rootie

little richard

Tutti frutti, oh rootie

Tutti frutti, oh rootie

A wop bop a loo bop a lop bom bom

I got a gal, named Daisy, she almost drive me crazy

little richard tutti frutti Little Richard

Got a gal, named Daisy, she almost drive me crazy

She knows how to love me, yes indeed

Boy you don't know what she do to me

Tutti frutti, oh rootie

Tutti frutti, oh rootie, ooh

Tutti frutti, oh rootie

Tutti frutti, oh rootie

Tutti frutti, oh rootie

bob dylan il suo sogno era unirsi a little richard Little Richard Little Richard Little Richard the beatles Little Richard little richard Little Richard

A wop bop a loo bop a lop bam boom

little richard tutti frutti