“Tutti frutti” cominciava così: “Tutti frutti, good booty. If it don’t fit, don’t force it. You can grease it, make it easy….”. Vale a dire: ''Gay, che bel culo. Se non entra, non forzarlo. Puoi lubrificarlo, renderlo facile…” Il resto del testo non si trova perché Little Richard non l’ha mai registrata.
A-WOP-BOP-A-LOO-BOP-A-WOP-BAM-BOOM!
Estratto da ‘’Filosofia della canzone moderna’’, di Bob Dylan (ed. Feltrinelli)
Little Richard parlava in lingue sulle onde radio molto prima che chiunque capisse cosa stava accadendo. Cominciò a parlare in lingue sotto i tendoni afosi e arrivò fino alle radio commerciali, e gridava proprio come un santo predicatore, che poi è quello che era.
Little Richard è il maestro del doppio senso. Tutti Frutti è un buon esempio. Un fruit è un omosessuale, e "tutti frutti" vuol dire "tutto fruit". È anche un gelato alla crema. Una ragazza di nome Sue e un'altra di nome Daisy, e sono entrambi travestiti. Avete mai visto Elvis cantare Tutti Frutti all'Ed Sullivan Show? Lo sa che cosa sta cantando?
Credete che Ed Sullivan lo sappia? Credete che entrambi lo sappiano? Tra tutti quelli che hanno cantato Tutti Frutti, Pat Boone era probabilmente l'unico a saperlo. E anche Pat sa che cosa vuol dire parlare in linguE.
C'è molta gente nelle canzoni di Little Richard. Tutti i personaggi stereotipi: Uncle John, Long Tall Sally, Mary e Jenny, Daisy, Sue e Melinda. Si infilano di sorpresa nel torbido mondo del sesso e dei sogni e non ti danno scampo. Little Richard non era per niente little, piccolo. Dice che qualcosa sta accadendo. Il mondo sta per andare in pezzi. È un predicatore. Tutti Frutti è il campanello d'allarme.
IL TESTO DI TUTTI FRUTTI
Wop bop a loo bop a lop bom bom
Tutti frutti, oh rootie
Tutti frutti, oh rootie
Tutti frutti, oh rootie
Tutti frutti, oh rootie
Tutti frutti, oh rootie
A wop bop a loo bop a lop ba ba
I got a gal, named Sue, she knows just what to do
I got a gal, named Sue, she knows just what to do
She rock to the East, she rock to the West
But she's the gal that I love best
Tutti frutti, oh rootie
Tutti frutti, oh rootie, ooh
Tutti frutti, oh rootie
Tutti frutti, oh rootie
Tutti frutti, oh rootie
A wop bop a loo bop a lop bom bom
I got a gal, named Daisy, she almost drives me crazy
Got a gal, named Daisy, she almost drives me crazy
She knows how to love me, yes indeed
Boy you don't know what she do to me
Tutti frutti, oh rootie
Tutti frutti, oh rootie, ooh
Tutti frutti, oh rootie
Tutti frutti, oh rootie
Tutti frutti, oh rootie
Wop bop a loo bop, ow
Oh tutti frutti, oh rootie
Tutti frutti, oh rootie, ooh
Tutti frutti, oh rootie
Tutti frutti, oh rootie
Tutti frutti, oh rootie
A wop bop a loo bop a lop bom bom
I got a gal, named Daisy, she almost drive me crazy
Got a gal, named Daisy, she almost drive me crazy
She knows how to love me, yes indeed
Boy you don't know what she do to me
Tutti frutti, oh rootie
Tutti frutti, oh rootie, ooh
Tutti frutti, oh rootie
Tutti frutti, oh rootie
Tutti frutti, oh rootie
A wop bop a loo bop a lop bam boom