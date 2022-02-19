CHE MALTEMPO CHE FA -  NON SI ARRESTA LA FURIA DELLA TEMPESTA EUNICE CHE SI STA ABBATTENDO SULLA GRAN BRETAGNA, PORTANDO VENTI FORTI, BURRASCHE E NEVE: LE RAFFICHE SONO COSÌ FORTI CHE A LONDRA, NELLE VICINANZE DELLA METROPOLITANA DI EAST CROYDON, PER EFFETTO DEL UN TUNNEL LE RAFFICHE TRASCINANO LA GENTE A TERRA CON LE GAMBE ALL’ARIA… - VIDEO

-

Da www.lastampa.it

 

tempesta eunice in gran bretagna 3 tempesta eunice in gran bretagna 3

L'utente Twitter @batista_ofabio ha pubblicato quelle che sono le prime ripercussioni della tempesta Eunice su Londra. Al momento il sud della Gran Bretagna è stato colpito da venti forti, burrasche e persino neve. Le immagini che arrivano da Twitter mostrano la zona est di Londra nelle vicinanze della stazione della metropolitana di East Croydon.

 

tempesta eunice in gran bretagna 5 tempesta eunice in gran bretagna 5

E' proprio la galleria del metrò a causare un effetto tale da aumentare la velocità del vento e trascinare i malcapitati per terra. L'utente, visto il peggioramento delle condizioni metereologiche, ha invitato i suoi follower a restare a casa: allarme lanciato anche dal Met Office. 

