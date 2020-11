Trump campaign aides manning the “voter fraud hotline” describe mostly fielding prank calls from lefty teenagers and dealing with some disturbing unsolicited adult images.

I believe @gtconway3d warned you not to call the Trump voter fraud hotline at 1-888-630-1776.



That would be so wrong.



In their time of crisis, calling 1-888-630-1776 would distract them from their vital work.



So please don’t call 1-888-630-1776.