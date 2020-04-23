23 apr 2020 19:44

PICCOLE GIOIE IN QUARANTENA – MICK JAGGER HA ANNUNCIATO L’USCITA DI NUOVO SINGOLO DEI ROLLING STONES IN UN VIDEO SU INSTAGRAM: “GLI STONES ERANO IN STUDIO A REGISTRARE NUOVA MUSICA PRIMA DEL LOCKDOWN E IL BRANO CHIAMATO “LIVING IN A GHOST TOWN” CHE PENSAVAMO POTESSE SUONARE BENE NEI TEMPI CHE STIAMO VIVENDO…” - VIDEO