PICCOLE GIOIE IN QUARANTENA – MICK JAGGER HA ANNUNCIATO L’USCITA DI NUOVO SINGOLO DEI ROLLING STONES IN UN VIDEO SU INSTAGRAM: “GLI STONES ERANO IN STUDIO A REGISTRARE NUOVA MUSICA PRIMA DEL LOCKDOWN E IL BRANO CHIAMATO “LIVING IN A GHOST TOWN” CHE PENSAVAMO POTESSE SUONARE BENE NEI TEMPI CHE STIAMO VIVENDO…” - VIDEO

Rita Vecchio per "www.leggo.it"

 

rolling stone 5 rolling stone 5

Sono le 17.50 esatte ore italiane del 23 aprile quando Mick Jagger posta sul suo profilo Instagram il video in cui annuncia l'uscita del nuovo singolo Living In A Ghost Town disponibile dalle 18 (sempre ore italiane).

 

rolling stone 4 rolling stone 4

«Gli Stones erano in studio a registrare nuova musica prima del lockdown e un brano chiamato Living In A Ghost Town che pensavamo potesse suonare nei tempi che stiamo vivendo. È disponibile ovunque alle 17:00 BST oggi. Puoi ascoltare la traccia e l'intervista su @beats1official ora, spero ti piaccia!»

rolling stone 2 rolling stone 2 keith richards e mick jagger 2 keith richards e mick jagger 2 rolling stones rolling stones keith richards e mick jagger 3 keith richards e mick jagger 3 i rolling stones i rolling stones mick jagger e anita pallenberg mick jagger e anita pallenberg mick jagger e keith richards 2 mick jagger e keith richards 2 rolling stone 1 rolling stone 1 rolling stone 3 rolling stone 3

 

