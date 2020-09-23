LO SCATTO DELLA PROTESTA - IL MONDO ATTRAVERSO LE IMMAGINI POTENTI PRESENTATE AL CONCORSO FOTOGRAFICO "PX3 STATE OF THE WORLD 2020" A PARIGI DOVE SONO STATE SELEZIONATE UNA SERIE DI FOTO CHE RACCONTANO I CONFLITTI E LE DIVISIONI CHE HANNO LASCIATO UN SEGNO NELL’ULTIMO ANNO: DAL "BLACK LIVES MATTER" ALLE PROTESTE DI HONG KONG FINO A…

-

DAGONEWS

 

px3 state of the world 2020 9 px3 state of the world 2020 9

Proteste, guerre, malattie e violenze. Il mondo attraverso le immagini potenti presentate al concorso fotografico "PX3 State of the World 2020" a Parigi che ha selezionato una serie di foto che raccontano i conflitti e le divisioni che hanno lasciato un segno nell’ultimo anno.

 

px3 state of the world 2020 8 px3 state of the world 2020 8

Tra le immagini vincitrici ci sono quelle raccontano le proteste di Hong Kong, la brutalità della polizia in Cina, i manifestanti del Black Lives Matter, i rifugiati in Grecia e il muro che separa Usa e Messico.

px3 state of the world 2020 7 px3 state of the world 2020 7 px3 state of the world 2020 5 px3 state of the world 2020 5 px3 state of the world 2020 4 px3 state of the world 2020 4 px3 state of the world 2020 12 px3 state of the world 2020 12 px3 state of the world 2020 1 px3 state of the world 2020 1 px3 state of the world 2020 10 px3 state of the world 2020 10 px3 state of the world 2020 6 px3 state of the world 2020 6

 

px3 state of the world 2020 11 px3 state of the world 2020 11 px3 state of the world 2020 13 px3 state of the world 2020 13 px3 state of the world 2020 14 px3 state of the world 2020 14 px3 state of the world 2020 15 px3 state of the world 2020 15 px3 state of the world 2020 2 px3 state of the world 2020 2 px3 state of the world 2020 3 px3 state of the world 2020 3

 

