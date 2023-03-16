FLASH! – ORBAN, MA CHE CAZZO TE STAI A MAGNÀ? – IL PRESIDENTE UNGHERESE, PER CELEBRARE LA FESTA NAZIONALE DEL SUO PAESE, S’È PAPPATO UNA PIZZA CONDITA CON FETTE D’ARANCIA, PEPERONI E DIO SOLO SA COS’ALTRO DENTRO – I TWITTAROLI HANNO NOTATO LA STRANA COMBINAZIONE DI GUSTI E PERCULANO: “LA MELONI PENSAVA CHE FOSSI N'AMICO!" – "DOVREBBE ESSERE PROCESSATO ALLA CORTE INTERNAZIONALE DI GIUSTIZIA…"

politica